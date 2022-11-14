You did an honorable task by removing Kanye West from your company and we thank you.

However, I prefer to think it is a matter of your lack of information that right afterwards you hired a much viler antisemite like Bella Hadid.

You can look at her social media posts and you will see how racist and dangerous a woman she is. If it were up to her, she would have Israel disappear from the map in a flash. We

Furthermore, her entire family lies about their “Palestinian” origin, the father Mohammed was born in Nazareth in 1948 months after Nazareth had become a part of the new State of Israel. These lies have since been exposed.

Would it not be an option now for this person to be removed from the association of your company?

Pablo Nankin, MD