Diario Judío México - How easy has it become in our present world of extremism to spew out a statement that President Trump is like Hitler or like Goebbles, such as Biden did on MSNBC ! All it takes is to say it. It matters none if you can prove it or not. Matters none if it is a blatant lie or not. Apparently lies or disgusting denigrations are welcome at MSNBC, et al.

Anti – Trump Donny Deutsch a main-stay of MSNBC compared the President to Hitler. We could assume that he may have lost distant relatives in the Holocaust. How many has he lost to Trump?

As per usual, those haters of good actions and results forget immediately what President Trump has done for and the Jew. He has done this not only while president, but before that, as his family (father in particular) had done also.

The democratic candidate Joe Biden compares the President to Goebbles, a little less important than Hitler. I guess he uses Goebbles as he was a hands-on butcher, a man without scruples. Mr Biden should be a concern to us all when he compares a good person to a criminal. Did Trump force Jewish owned businesses to close as Goebbles had done? Does Trump propigate (as did G) death to the Jews?

After all, does Joe Biden so easily forget that was betrayed at the UN and with the Iran deal while he was Vice President?

Pablo NANKIN, MD

https://gellerreport.com/2020/09/hes-sort-of-like-goebbels-biden-compares-trump-to-nazi-propagandist.html/

 

Pablo Nankin, MD
