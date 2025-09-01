Crimes Of Numbness And Their Moral Implications

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

So now that the causal pattern has been explained for the pathological behavior that we have been discussing in this column and, in particular, for the violent spurts that are becoming more and more common with the introduction of more and more modern consumer technology into daily life, it is now time to determine if there is a moral dimension to be considered in this situation. After all, what has been primarily concluded is that in many cases, the primary causal factor is not human motivation, but rather a random tension pocket , which a person accidentally knocks up against in the midst of an experiential vacuum. This triggers an explosive response in the person, as he utilizes the trigger of the tension pocket as a vehicle for temporarily shocking himself out of the numbness in which he is so thoroughly immersed.

Perhaps you may notice that in this causal pattern, we are dealing with an almost entirely impersonal process in which motivation plays a rather minimal part. Perhaps we can say that motivation plays a part sometimes in the selection of the target against which the person expresses his violence. However, frequently the targets are victims who are selected because they are proximate to the person both in space and time at the time when he is exploding out of his numbness. The target just happens to be in the neighborhood when the numb person, the perpetrator-to-be, is shocked into violence by the abrasive stimulus of the tension-pocket. Aain, we have the example of the music festival in Las Vegas. Another example is the Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Still another is the Catholic mass that just occurred at the church in Minneapolis. In none of these events did the perpetrator give any clue that he was going to create scenes of massacres.

So, the question is to what extent are we to ascribe moral culpability to the perpetrators of these awful violent events? If what they were doing was taking advantage of a tension-pocket to pull themselves out of a deep immersive state of numbness and act like zombies, to what extent should we hold them responsible?

What makes it complicated to assess the appropriate response to this question is that a zombie is a separate distinct creature from a human being, that is intricately immersed in an experiential vacuum at all times. When it is not shocked into life by a voodoo priest, it is totally immersed in a hypnotic state. Although, it exists as a separate creature, at no time does it exist as an independent agent. The voodoo priest controls it at all times. This is very different from a human being who is only partially zombified, as it were, and comes to life as a zombie as a reesult of the random knock from a tension-pocket surface. The partly zombified human never exists in a state of dormancy, in a hypnotic state. The partly zombified human being is still partly living in a free agent field of experience in his mind.So, to the extent that the perpetrator is a free agent, we can say that he is morally culpable and to the extent that he is zombie-like, he is not. But how are we supposed to divide up the two identities with regard to the perpetrator? Maybe we can just put a person who commits a horrendous crime while living in a zombie state of mind as insane and have him placed in a mental hospital. The only problem is that one thing that separates an ordinary insane person from someone who is part-zombie is that so many of the part-zombies, in order to increase the intensity of the kick stemming from the mass murder, kill themselves. So, society has no way of effectively dealing with the perpetrator. During these massacres, it frequently has no way of capturing the perpetrator alive in order to study him and try to develop methods of preventing these massacres from occurring in the future. Of course, I would submit the problem resides in the modern technological environment in which he is living as much as it does in his mind. The problem resides in, among other things, all the consumer technology of which all the average Americans as well as other citizens of technologically advanced countries partake. In my opinion, our societies must study the effects of individual machines and determine their effects on people, and if a particular machine has an unusually harmful effect on people, the manufacturers should be held responsible, much the way gun manufacturers are being held responsible today. I know that it sounds off the wall to blame not only consumer technology, but all the modern forms of technology that make life easier: Internet of Things, 3-D printing, virtual reality and, of course, A I. And yet, all of these new forms of technological expression have a profound influence on the way people experience the world. And, for the most part, that experience is negative.

© 2025 Laurence Mesirow