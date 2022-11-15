Letters

A psychopathic antisemitic comedian, Dave Chappel says nothing but racial insults and the audience actually laughed and clapped. What does it take for normal sensitive people assuming they were not Jew haters to realize that some overpaid clown is actually insulting 15M people, as he makes light of horrific events and common hurtful lies.

He refers to Jews controlling the media which is obviously a lie because if we did, sly, subtle anti semite Chappelle would have never worked at any events or on shows.

How did he get away with those damaging, hurtful lies? Did it really “go over the audience’s heads”? How is it possible that his repertoire was not previously reviewed and denied by the show’s producer?

What about Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph, Wiig Kristen, Will Farrell and many others? What are they going to do about this? Are they going to ask for his withdrawal? No, he doesn’t have to apologize, he just needs to be placed where no one ever hears of him again. In my books, that was not humor, it was genuine antisemitism.