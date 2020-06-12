Metamorfosis de una melodía

Diario Judío México - “Lomir Zij Iberbetn” es una canción popular Yiddish del siglo XVIII famosa en el repertorio de casi todos los klezmer del momento.

En 1939, en los primeros días de la creación forzosa del ghetto de Bialistok, Polonia, un oficial alemán le exigió a un grupo de judíos que le cantaran una canción y estos empezaron a cantarle una canción de unidad y amistad intitulada “Lomir Zij Iberbnetn”, pero una vez que empezaron a cantarla cambiaron las palabras a “Mir veln zey iberlebn” que significa “nosotros te vamos a sobrevivir”.

El cambio de palabras fue claro para todos los judíos presentes y pronto una multitud rodeó a los alemanes cantándoles lo que se volvió un himno de optimismo para el ghetto y sus prisioneros.

Años más tarde, durante las manifestaciones con Martin Luther King en los Estados Unidos, los sobrevivientes y sus descendientes -que participaron en masas en estos eventos- entonaron esta canción la cual la comunidad negra tomó y mezcló con Eili Eili (otra canción creada en Europa, pero está en Auschwitz, en la que, entre las cámaras de gases y los crematorios el autor y todos los que la entonaron -entre los que hubo los suficientes sobrevivientes para habérnosla enseñado en las escuelas judías de México en los años sesenta (se pregunta dónde está Dios y de alguna manera se le ofrece fidelidad).

La mezcla del Mir Vein Zey Iberlebn y el mensaje de Eili Eili terminaron uniéndose para metamorfosearse en lo que se convirtió en el himno del movimiento de Luther King:

We Shall Overcamome, (sobreviviremos)

Y luego otra vez se perdieron en la memoria de las masas hasta que hace dos años en el festival de música yiddish de Cracovia, en Polonia, el grupo “tzibele” (cebolla) la rescato, imprimíos postres con la imagen del título (Mir veln Zey Iberlebn) donde el mundo la reencontró, y de pronto, con el nuevo estallido de manifestaciones anti discriminación la volvieron a interpretar dado no solo nueva vida a la canción sino sobre todo al movimiento pro Derechos Humanos que siempre ha acompañado al Yiddish y que distingue a esta lengua, sus seguidores y sus comunidades en los portavoces de un verdadero afán de tikun olam, de verdaderamente mejorar el mundo en el que vivimos para beneficio de todos, propios y ajenos.

“Lomir Sikh Iberbetn”, versión original

Mir veln zey Iberlebn (minuto 02:15)

Eli Eli

Eli, Eli, lomo asavtoni!

Eli, Eli, lomo asavtoni!

In feuer und flamm hat man uns gebrennt,

Und auch überall gemacht uns zu schand und zu spott,

Doch abzuwenden hat unskener nicht gekennt

Von dir, mein Gott, von dein heilige Torah, dein Gebot!

Eli, Eli, lomo asavtoni!

Eli, Eli, lomo asavtoni!

Tog und nacht nur ich tracht von dir mein Gott,

Ich hüt mit moire unser Torah!

Rette mir, Rette mir von gefahr,

Wie amol die oves ton beisen gezar,

Hör mein gebet, hör mein gewein,

Helfen kannst du, nur allein,

Sh’mei Jisroel, Ad’noi ellohenu, Adonoi, Echod

Eli Eli – (My God, My God / Traducción al inglés)

My God, My God, why have you forsaken us!

Father, Father, why have you forsaken us!

In fire and flame have men been tortured,

And everywhere we went we were shamed and ridiculed,

No one could make us turn away from our faith

From you, my God, from your holy Torah, your Law!

My God, My God, why have you forsaken us!

Father, Father, why have you forsaken us!

Day and night I think of to you my God,

I keep within me your sacred Torah!

Save me, save me from danger,

As you have done many times before,

Hear my prayer, listen to my plea,

You alone can help us,

Hear Oh Israel, The Lord is Our God, the Lord is One!

“We Shall Overcame”, inspirada en la anterior canción en Yiddish y con inspiración mezclada del Eili Eili yiddish, surge este himno a la esperanza de la comunidad afro-americana de una nación igualitaria y justa para todos.