En el penúltimo artículo (Four Modes of Translation Without Inspiration, Diario judío, 6 de agosto de 2021) que redacté dije que hay cuatro maneras de traducir textos, a saber: la orientada a transmitir información, la enderezada a transformar mentes, la meditada para imitar estilos y la enfocada en modernizar la lengua.

He traducido como propagandista, y no como poeta ni como filólogo, diez sonetos de Shakespeare (The Sonnets, Cambridge University Press, 1996) para que los lectores “laicos” en achaques de poesía sepan “qué dijo” Shakespeare al sonetizar, es decir, traduje sólo para transmitirles informaciones shakespearianas.

La lengua de Shakespeare, según afirma H. L. Mencken, es una “lengua salvaje” (The American Language). Para no fatigar el entendimiento del lector, al hablar de la lengua inglesa, que al mismo tiempo es hija y madre de Shakespeare, no se usen las palabras “fonética”, “semántica”, “lexicografía” y “pragmática”, sino las palabras “sonido”, “significado”, “vocabulario” y “uso”.

¿Por qué es salvaje la lengua del más famoso bardo inglés? Leer los textos del contrincante de Chapman regala la siguiente impresión. Esas palabras… “rumbled, like talking thunder, like the drums at the summer dances, if the drums could have spoken”. Ciertas palabras del Hamlet son descriptas así por un personaje de Brave New World (cap. 8), de A. Huxley. El sonido del habla de Shakespeare, cabe decir, es como el trueno, y sus significados se entreveran como percusiones, y sus voquibles son ardientes, etc.

La lengua de Shakespeare, es decir, la que usó Shakespeare y la que creó Shakespeare, es salvaje, primero, porque, según dice un diccionario popular de la lengua inglesa, “no hay quizás lengua alguna que presente sonidos tan varios”. Es salvaje, además, cuantitativamente. El Oxford English Dictionary abriga, p. ej., aproximadamente seiscientas mil palabras, mientras que el de la Real Academia Española abriga unas noventa y tres mil.

Es salvaje tal lengua porque, en leyéndola, uno nota que sus palabras son primero sonidos que engendran imágenes y después composiciones silábicas que urden conceptos. Yo, al menos, así la percibo. Es una lengua en la que importa, nos parece, más el término que la sintaxis (así opinan Orwell, el mismo Mencken y el profesor Meiklejohn). Es, por ende, salvaje, pues puede tejer improvisando gramaticalidades sin melindres, sin quisquillas de latinista. Noam Chomsky, antes de analizar cuestiones gramaticales, es decir, de lenguas ya sistematizadas por eruditos, escruta el modo en que las palabras, que son sonidos, allegan significado. Dice: “As a preliminary to this investigation of universal grammar, we must ask how sounds and meanings are to be represented” (Language and Mind).

La lengua de Shakespeare es salvaje, finalmente, porque domina las esferas científicas. El noventa y cinco por ciento de los textos científicos, dice un artículo de El País (La dictadura del inglés en la ciencia, El País, 26 de julio de 2021), se pergeña en inglés, lo que significa que las vivencias teóricas, experimentales, inductivas y deductivas del mundo occidental han adquirido sonido y significado, es decir, vocabulario y leyentes, sobre todo merced a la lengua inglesa.

Si la lengua de España posee menos sonidos, significados, vocabulario y leyentes de valía que la lengua de Inglaterra, entonces el traductor de Shakespeare se angustiará no por la rima, sino por la cadencia, ni por el preciso significado, sino por la imagen, ni por usar doctamente el diccionario, sino por la declinación amena, ni por el juicio del lector, sino por la prudencia de la glosa que ofrece. Imagen y cadencia son los sustentos del verso libre, recordará el lector.

Las traducciones que ofrezco afanan no tergiversar en demasía las glorias de los sonetos de Shakespeare y, al mismo tiempo, ser cadentes o algo sonoras, e imaginativas, o sea, significativas, y bien declinadas y legibles. Que los leyentes que son dómines de la lengua inglesa lean los textos originales del bardo. Que los leyentes que ignoran tal lengua, pero posean sensibilidad poética, gocen las traducciones de Astrana Marín o de Ramón García González. Que los que no sepan inglés ni posean el estro poético lean mis traducciones.-

Sonnet 1

From fairest creatures we desire increase,

That thereby beauty’s rose might never die,

But as the riper should by time decrease,

His tender heir mught bear his memory:

But thou, contracted to thine own bright eyes,

Feed’st thy light’st flame with self-substantial fuel,

Making a famine where abundance lies,

Thyself thy foe, to thy sweet self too cruel.

Thou that art now the world’s fresh ornament

And only herald to the gaudy spring,

Within thine own bud buriest thy content

And, tender churl, makest waste in niggarding.

Pity the world, or else this glutton be,

To eat the world’s due, by the grave and thee.

Soneto 1

De bellos seres afanamos crecer,

por los que la bella rosa no morirá.

Mas la vejez debe, tal día, perecer,

y el tierno fruto aquéllo acarreará.

Pero tú, ceñido al brillar de tu mirar,

alzas tu flama con egoísmo, o hiel,

y haces hambruna en abundancia,

y a ti un enemigo harto cruel.

Tú, hoy, del mundo eres fresco exorno,

el heraldo de lo feliz primaveral.

En tu simiente entierras tu raudal

y, párvulo, derrochas cual hosco.

Piedad del mundo, o el tal deglutirá

gran deuda, que está entre tumba y él.

Sonnet 2

When forty winters shall besiege thy brow,

And dig deep trenches in thy beauty’s field,

Thy youth’s proud livery, so gazed on now,

Will be a tatter’d weed, of small worth held:

Then being ask’d where all thy beauty lies,

Where all the treasure of thy lusty days,

To say, within thine own deep-sunken eyes,

Were an all-eating shame and thriftless praise.

How much more praise deserved thy beauty’s use,

If thou couldst answer ‘This fair child of mine

Shall sum my count and make my old excuse,’

Proving his beauty by succession thine!

This were to be new made when thou art old,

And see thy blood warm when thou feel’st it cold.

Soneto 2

Cuando cuarenta inviernos sitien tu frente

y tracen hondos surcos en tu campo bello,

tu jovial, fasta librea, reluciente,

será vieja hierba de poco valor.

Te preguntarán: “¿Dónde tu belleza yace

y dónde el tesoro de tus mozos días?”.

Dirás, desde tus hundidos ojos,

que todo fue royente pena, presunción vana.

Mucho más orgullo será usar tu belleza

si puedes decir: “Este hijo mío,

suma de mis cuentas, mi vieja excusa,

justifica su belleza por ser sucesor”.

Será volverse nuevo en siendo viejo

y ver la sangre arder con el sentir ya frío.

Sonnet 3

Look in thy glass, and tell the face thou viewest

Now is the time that face should form another;

Whose fresh repair if now thou not renewest,

Thou dost beguile the world, unbless some mother.

For where is she so fair whose unear’d womb

Disdains the tillage of thy husbandry?

Or who is he so fond will be the tomb

Of his self-love, to stop posterity?

Thou art thy mother’s glass, and she in thee

Calls back the lovely April of her prime:

So thou through windows of thine age shall see

Despite of wrinkles this thy golden time.

But if thou live, remember’d not to be,

Die single, and thine image dies with thee.

Soneto 3

Mira el espejo, di al rostro que ves

que es hora de que él forme otro,

cuyo frescor nuevo, sin ser levantado,

será mentir al mundo, privar una madre.

¿Dónde ella, justa, de ayuno vientre,

desdeñará tu muy viril trillar?

¿Quién será tan loco, tumba

del propio amor, estorbo del porvenir?

Eres espejo de tu madre, que en ti

llama su querido, primigenio abril.

Tú, por ventanas de edad verás,

con arrugas, tu edad de oro.

Pero si vives de memorias, sin ser,

morirás solo y tu imagen contigo.

Sonnet 4

Unthrifty loveliness, why dost thou spend

Upon thyself thy beauty’s legacy?

Nature’s bequest gives nothing but doth lend,

And being frank she lends to those are free.

Then, beauteous niggard, why dost thou abuse

The bounteous largess given thee to give?

Profitless usurer, why dost thou use

So great a sum of sums, yet canst not live?

For having traffic with thyself alone,

Thou of thyself thy sweet self dost deceive.

Then how, when nature calls thee to be gone,

What acceptable audit canst thou leave?

Thy unused beauty must be tomb’d with thee,

Which, used, lives th’ executor to be.

Soneto 4

Despilfarradora hermosura, ¿por qué gastas

en ti la belleza que heredaste?

El natural legado no es regalo, sino préstamo,

y a las claras se da a los libres.

Luego, bello mísero, ¿por qué desvías

la largueza liberal que te dieron para dar?

Vacuo usurero, ¿por qué manejas

magna suma de sumas no para vivir?

Por comerciar contigo solo,

tu propio dulce ser te es engaño.

¿Cómo, cuando Natura llame y te lleve,

alguna creíble cuenta podrás dejar?

Tu rara belleza se enterrará contigo,

que usada sería testamento.

Sonnet 5

Those hours, that with gentle work did frame

The lovely gaze where every eye doth dwell,

Will play the tyrants to the very same

And that unfair which fairly doth excel;

For never-resting time leads summer on

To hideous winter, and confounds him there;

Sap checked with frost, and lusty leaves quite gone,

Beauty o’er-snowed and bareness every where:

Then were not summer’s distillation left,

A liquid prisoner pent in walls of glass,

Beauty’s effect with beauty were bereft,

Nor it, nor no remembrance what it was:

But flowers distill’d, though they with winter meet,

Leese but their show; their substance still lives sweet.

Soneto 5

Tales horas, que sutiles urdieron

amable imagen do todo ojo yace,

serán los tiranos de ella

y dicha injusticia lo justo excederá.

El arduo tiempo al verano lleva

al hórrido invierno, donde lo destruye.

Savia en óbice helado, ausentes hojas.

Belleza nevada y yermos por doquier.

Así, el elixir veraniego no fue

acuoso prisionero en cristalinos muros.

Belleza real con belleza desnudóse,

y ni recuerdo quedó de lo que fue.

Mas quid de flor, que arrostró inviernos,

perdió figura. Mas lo substante vive.

Sonnet 6

Then let not winter’s ragged hand deface,

In thee thy summer, ere thou be distilled:

Make sweet some vial; treasure thou some place

With beauty’s treasure ere it be self-killed.

That use is not forbidden usury,

Which happies those that pay the willing loan;

That’s for thyself to breed another thee,

Or ten times happier, be it ten for one;

Ten times thyself were happier than thou art,

If ten of thine ten times refigured thee:

Then what could death do if thou shouldst depart,

Leaving thee living in posterity?

Be not self-willed, for thou art much too fair

To be death’s conquest and make worms thine heir.

Soneto 6

Que la aguda mano invernal no desdibuje

en ti el verano… hasta verterte.

Endulza un vientre, atesora un sitio

con belleza antes de morir.

Tal no es prohibida usura,

que alegra los que prestos pagan préstamos.

Por ti se criarán otros cual tú.

Diez veces, por uno, lo feliz será.

Diez veces más feliz serás que hoy

si diez tuyos te recrean.

¿Qué podrá la muerte si debes irte,

mas vives en la posteridad?

No te ciñas, que eres mucha luz,

y no triunfo de muerte ni padre de gusanos.

Sonnet 7

Lo! in the orient when the gracious light

Lifts up his burning head, each under eye

Doth homage to his new-appearing sight,

Serving with looks his sacred majesty;

And having climb’d the steep-up heavenly hill,

Resembling strong youth in his middle age,

yet mortal looks adore his beauty still,

Attending on his golden pilgrimage;

But when from highmost pitch, with weary car,

Like feeble age, he reeleth from the day,

The eyes, ‘fore duteous, now converted are

From his low tract and look another way:

So thou, thyself out-going in thy noon,

Unlook’d on diest, unless thou get a son.

Soneto 7

¡Guay! En Oriente un gracejo de luz

alza flamígera testa, y ojos de tierra

regalan homenaje al nuevo cariz

y sirven con miradas la sacra majestad.

Y escalada la celestial colina,

con la fuerza juvenil de la media edad,

aún ojos finitos adoran tan bella calma

y atienden su dorado peregrinar.

Mas cuando de la cumbre la nave gastada

cual edad que mengua baja por el día,

los devotos ojos son desviados

de esa baja vía y otro sitio miran.

Tal tú, fugándote del propio mediodía

en repentina muerte. O alza un hijo.

Sonnet 8

Music to hear, why hear’st thou music sadly?

Sweets with sweets war not, joy delights in joy:

Why lov’st thou that which thou receiv’st not gladly,

Or else receiv’st with pleasure thine annoy?

If the true concord of well-tuned sounds,

By unions married, do offend thine ear,

They do but sweetly chide thee, who confounds

In singleness the parts that thou shouldst bear.

Mark how one string, sweet husband to another,

Strikes each in each by mutual ordering;

Resembling sire and child and happy mother,

Who, all in one, one pleasing note do sing:

Whose speechless song being many, seeming one,

Sings this to thee: ‘Thou single wilt prove none’.

Soneto 8

Gran música, ¿a qué oir mala música?

Dulcor con dulcor sin lid; dicha goza dicha.

¿Por qué amas lo que recibes sin goce

o recibes con placer lo que entristece?

El buen concordar de melódicos sonidos

matrimoñescos, que agravia tus oídos,

sólo, suave, reprende; y tú confundes,

cual síngulo, lo que te corresponde.

Ve que las cuerdas, dulces esposos de otras,

se tañen mediante mutua ordenanza.

Parecen señor, niño, feliz esposa,

que al unísono gustosa letra cantan.

Tal muda melodía, varia, parece una,

y te canta: “Tu simpleza nada prueba”.

Sonnet 9

Is it for fear to wet a widow’s eye,

That thou consum’st thy self in single life?

Ah! if thou issueless shalt hap to die,

The world will wail thee like a makeless wife;

The world will be thy widow and still weep

That thou no form of thee hast left behind,

When every private widow well may keep

By children’s eyes, her husband’s shape in mind:

Look what an unthrift in the world doth spend

Shifts but his place, for still the world enjoys it;

But beauty’s waste hath in the world an end,

And kept unused the user so destroys it.

No love toward others in that bosom sits

That on himself such murd’rous shame commits.

Soneto 9

¿Por temer humedecer viudos ojos

te consumes en tan simple vida?

¡Ay! Si tú, sin asunto, arrostras muerte,

el mundo llorará cual malhecha viuda.

El mundo será viuda, y sollozará

el que ninguna silueta atrás dejaste.

Cada viuda, sola, bien acarrearía,

por infantiles ojos, la figura del esposo.

Mirad al liberal en el mundo gastar

lo que sólo muda lugar y aún se goza.

Mas lo bello se roye, fenece en el mundo,

y no esgrimido, su dueño lo destruye.

No hay amor al prójimo en dicho seno,

que en sí tan penosa muerte acomete.

Sonnet 10

For shame deny that thou bear’st love to any,

Who for thyself art so unprovident.

Grant, if thou wilt, thou art beloved of many,

But that thou none lov’st is most evident:

For thou art so possessed with murderous hate,

That ‘gainst thyself thou stick’st not to conspire,

Seeking that beauteous roof to ruinate

Which to repair should be thy chief desire.

O! change thy thought, that I may change my mind:

Shall hate be fairer lodged than gentle love?

Be, as thy presence is, gracious and kind,

Or to thyself at least kind-hearted prove:

Make thee another self for love of me,

That beauty still may live in thine or thee.

Soneto 10

Avergonzado niega que ama a otros

el que consigo mismo tan liberal es.

Sea, si gustáis, el ser amado por muchos.

Mas que a nadie amas, es muy evidente.

Eres señoreado por mortal odio,

y contra ti no temes conspirar.

Afanas tan bella testa para roer,

cuando enarbolar debiera ser tu afán.

¡Oh! ¡Muda el pensar! ¡Yo mudaré mi mente!

¿Debe el odio yacer mejor que lo gentil?

Sed tu talante, sed gracia y donaire.

O sed, por ti, al menos de noble pecho.

Hazte otro ser, por vida mía,

que tal belleza debe vivir en otros o en ti.