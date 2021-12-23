Letters

The BDS movement and antisemitic groups have been using the long curved nose as a stereotype of Jews to symbolize them as being ugly, mean, and greedy.

Let's think about this. A couple of years ago, the title of "the most beautiful woman" in the world was given to a nice Jewish girl, Scarlett Johansson. Have you noticed her nose? Now the "sexiest man alive" is Paul Rudd, another Jewish person without a hook nose. Think about many Hollywood luminaries such as Gal Gadot, Paula Abdul, Paul Newman, Hedy Lamar, Natalie Portman, Joan Rivers, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Connelly, Lauren Bacall, Dianna Agron, Zac Efron, Kirk Douglas, et al.

It is true that many of us have a typical "Jewish nose" and so what? Would a good or bad nose shape affect the performances of celebrities? Well-known Jews such as Leonard Cohen, Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner, Adam Sandler, Marcel Marceau, Woody Allen, Joaquin Phoenix, Goldie Hawn, Jerry Lewis, Ethel Merman, Kirk, and Michael Douglas have received worldwide acclaim. We must mention also Einstein, Salk, and Sabin ( Polio vaccine), Moderna’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks is an Israeli, Sigmund Freud,

The list is immense, but the above should make us wonder about the lies that antisemites use to make Jews look "bad".

Regardless of the small percentage in humankind, Jews have won 22% of all Nobel prizes, made headway in technology, economy, culture, entertainment, and medicine. Imagine if only the Jewish intellect could be allowed to grow in peace, the world would be well served.

Pablo Nankin, MD