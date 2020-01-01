Diario Judío México - The article in Elle magazine (see below)  regarding the summa cum laude person of antisemitism is not only abhorrent, but it is hard to understand why a  “decent” magazine would actually publish it. In fact, if you read your praises given to Tlaib and Sarsour, they sound like the embodiment of human love.

There is not one sentence regarding their anti-Semitic behavior or Sarsour’s dismissal from being head of the Women’s March. There is no mention of Tlaib’s pro-BDS position. Nor is there anything about her hatred of Jews and of that led to her denial of entry to ,  due to her negativity and dangerous intent against the Jewish State. Apparently this “magazine” must find Tlaib’s telling off the President of the U.S. with language “go F yourself” to be very creative of her.

I am surprised that Patty Hearst a previous member of the SLA didn’t make the list.  I know that she is not a  human of color but was as dangerous as is Tlaib and Sarsour. Updated: Apr 16, 2019 Original: Nov 28, 2017. ……”The granddaughter of 19th-century media mogul William Randolph Hearst, Patty Hearst was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. She spent 19 months with her captors—joining them in criminal acts soon after her kidnapping—before she was captured by the FBI”,

William Randolph Hearst quote: If you ask, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” The answer is, “You are.  I would say that its’ meaning is that we ought not to just stand by and say….”too bad, what a pity”, but aggressively protect others from injustice.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://worldisraelnews.com/elle-magazine-celebrates-anti-semites-on-women-of-color-in-politics-to-watch-list/

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

Artículo anteriorTrump: Irán “orquestó” el ataque a la Embajada de EE.UU. en Bagdad
Artículo siguienteGazolina para el korason
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor