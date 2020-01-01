Diario Judío México - The article in Elle magazine (see below) regarding the summa cum laude person of antisemitism is not only abhorrent, but it is hard to understand why a “decent” magazine would actually publish it. In fact, if you read your praises given to Tlaib and Sarsour, they sound like the embodiment of human love.

There is not one sentence regarding their anti-Semitic behavior or Sarsour’s dismissal from being head of the Women’s March. There is no mention of Tlaib’s pro-BDS position. Nor is there anything about her hatred of Jews and of Israel that led to her denial of entry to Israel, due to her negativity and dangerous intent against the Jewish State. Apparently this “magazine” must find Tlaib’s telling off the President of the U.S. with language “go F yourself” to be very creative of her.

I am surprised that Patty Hearst a previous member of the SLA didn’t make the list. I know that she is not a human of color but was as dangerous as is Tlaib and Sarsour. Updated: Apr 16, 2019 Original: Nov 28, 2017. ……”The granddaughter of 19th-century media mogul William Randolph Hearst, Patty Hearst was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. She spent 19 months with her captors—joining them in criminal acts soon after her kidnapping—before she was captured by the FBI”,

William Randolph Hearst quote: If you ask, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” The answer is, “You are. I would say that its’ meaning is that we ought not to just stand by and say….”too bad, what a pity”, but aggressively protect others from injustice.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://worldisraelnews.com/elle-magazine-celebrates-anti-semites-on-women-of-color-in-politics-to-watch-list/