From exile to exile, we are still in exile

The promise was,
The hope was,
The dream was,
The fear was,
We finally be
Normal.
A normal people
In a normal land
With normal problems.
Messy politics and bitter lawsuits,
Crooks, frauds and pimps,
Brave and valiant souls.
But mostly, we hoped
Mostly, just a dull,
Boring, quotidian life.
Get the kids up.
Walk the dogs.
Complain about the
Neighbors.
We complain about
The neighbors, and
Stand guard, and
Us not there
Keep the extra,
Watchful eye.
We had hoped
To be
A normal state
With all the
Natural vicissitudes
That normality offers.
Not the case.
My Yiddish forebears
Who believed –
Which were not the
Ones I knew –
Proclaimed with
Witty solemnity:
Man plans,
God laughs.
I think they got it
Only half right:
Man plans,
God weeps.
The Jew sheds
Together with the
Infinite One,
Blessed be He,
Too many
Bitter tears.
(The Three Weeks — the period from the 17th of Tammuz, the day the walls of Jerusalem were breeched by the Roman forces to the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed.)
July 24 2025
28th Tammuz
