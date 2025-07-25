From exile to exile, we are still in exile

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

The promise was,

The hope was,

The dream was,

The fear was,

We finally be

Normal.

A normal people

In a normal land

With normal problems.

Messy politics and bitter lawsuits,

Crooks, frauds and pimps,

Brave and valiant souls.

But mostly, we hoped

Mostly, just a dull,

Boring, quotidian life.

Get the kids up.

Walk the dogs.

Complain about the

Neighbors.

We complain about

The neighbors, and

Stand guard, and

Us not there

Keep the extra,

Watchful eye.

We had hoped

To be

A normal state

With all the

Natural vicissitudes

That normality offers.

Not the case.

My Yiddish forebears

Who believed –

Which were not the

Ones I knew –

Proclaimed with

Witty solemnity:

Man plans,

God laughs.

I think they got it

Only half right:

Man plans,

God weeps.

The Jew sheds

Together with the

Infinite One,

Blessed be He,

Too many

Bitter tears.

(The Three Weeks — the period from the 17th of Tammuz, the day the walls of Jerusalem were breeched by the Roman forces to the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed.)

