Diario Judío México - Letters to the editor

We are probably watching the departure of a great president, who was actually able to make peace possible between Israel and its’ neighbors; this being only one of his great achievements. The last time Israel signed a peace deal with Egypt was in 1979 and with Jordan in 1994; 26 years have passed before the Abrams/ Trump Accords.

No one has been so focused on the Middle East situation as Trump and his cabinet. We owe them for that, especially when a multitude of Jews are not honoring their president’s latest accomplishments, such as Israel’s relations with Bahrein, UAE, Morocco, Sudan, Bhutan, and quite possibly Indonesia. This can only be beneficial to the US foreign policy.

This brings us to the State of Georgia’s senatorial run-off with the mystery of how can the election be so close when there are honest Republicans to choose from versus one Democratic pastor who is the epitome of antisemitism. Remember Reverend Wright’s antisemitism was ignored. Yes, he was the Christian mentor of Obama and the end result was Obama dumping Israel. The same is expected with Pastor Warnock. He is endorsed by the extreme left Democrats which means that he is bad for Israel. Warnock is being scrutinized for a video of his sermon in 2016 wherein he «calls on the US to repent for their worship of whiteness” as Trump wins the presidential election.

A recent video has been made to have Warnock seen in a better light regarding Black-Jewish alliance. As he gets caught being antisemitic, the left helps him «revindicate» himself.

Please don’t be fooled. As Biden says the Democrats can’t afford to lose Georgia as he needs them to lead the Senate. His intention is to have absolute control of the US.

This election is not a big brainer. The Senate has to remain Republican or the abysm will widen.

The other Democrat running for the other seat is Ossoff who is so far removed from reality with his “far-left ideas”. Of course, he appreciates all that Pastor Warnock has said and done which makes him equal in their anti-Israel views. He approves of the Iran Deal and a 2- state solution. What he doesn’t understand is that there is no one to make peace with and if there was, it would be then 3 states. There is the West Bank under the PLO, Gaza under Hamas rule and both factions hate each other. Then there is the State of Israel with the prior 2 wanting its total destruction.

In addition, Sarsour and Tlaib are endorsing the Democrats.

The problems are clear. Need I say more?

Pablo Nankin, MD

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.