Letters

Belgium apparently has a problem declaring that Hezbollah is a terrorist group. In fact, it is the cause of the reduction in the number of Lebanon’s Christian population and have established themselves as the "owners of the country".

A few months ago, Islamists in Belgium ran for election with the pure intention of ruling by Sharia Law. They wish to take over Belgium, just like Hezbollah in Lebanon and are leaning in that direction. Sadly, this fearful country will not accept naming Hezbollah as a terrorist.

In February, 2020 for the second time, Belgium permitted an Aalst Carnival full-blown with antisemitic decrees and outfits.

Belgium bans kosher slaughter, obviously, another form of antisemitism to attack the customs of the Jewish people, thereby inviting their departure from Belgium.

Circumcision has been around for millennia, but now the Belgium idea is to forbid circumcision, their oldest covenant with G-d.

And G_D told Abram (Abraham) you should circumcise”, you and your descendants in every generation. This is my covenant that you and your descendants must keep: Circumcise every male. You must circumcise the flesh of your foreskins, and it will be a symbol of the covenant btween us"

Also, lets not forget the anti-Semitic songs sung by the Belgium railroad workers.

I think it is time for all Jews to get together and make sure that Belgium gives the respect and honor to Jews as they so deserve. The Belgians’ behavior is utterly unacceptable.

Pablo Nankin MD.

Dear Mr. Nankin,

We understand the reactions following Aalst Carnaval. As stated by PM Sophie Wilmes, these depictions do not represent Belgium's values. We reaffirm our relentless commitment to fight intolerance, racism, and antisemitism. Please find the full statement below

Anti-Semitic Belgian Parade Depicts Hasidic Jews as Insects | United with Israel

Anti-Semitic Belgian Parade Depicts Hasidic Jews as Insects | United wit...

The notorious carnival in Belgium featured Jewish stereotypes again, despite widespread condemnation in 2019.

https://newsroom.uw.edu/postscript/study-male-circumcision-protects-women-stis-cancer