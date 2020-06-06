Diario Judío México - Letters

Mr. Hadid

It is surprising that you live in a city, which as you well know has a great number of incredible Jews, while you utilize social media to express your obvious anti-Semitism. How are you so blatantly ignorant to compare Jews to terrorists or people that pay terrorist for killing civilians. Apologizing after the fact doesn’t hide your true racist and anti-Semitic views. Getting caught red-handed and then apologizing doesn’t change the truth of your core beliefs which is beyond shameful.

You refer to having lunch with Jews, how so honorable of you. I hope that by now , you will find yourself lunching alone or better yet forbidden to dine in this city at all.

Besides being an antisemite you are an ignoramus. You should know that while we are “cousins,” we obviously share totally different views of this world with your views being of a racist. For your information, the world anti Semite (yes there are 2 correct ways to spell the word anti-Semites was coined in 1 The term anti-Semitism was coined in 1879 by the German agitator Wilhelm Marr to designate the anti-Jewish campaigns under way in central Europe at that time.

Pablo Nankin, MD

1 de 4

https://www.state.gov/defining-anti-semitism/

Definition of anti-Semitism

: hostility toward or discrimination against Jews as a religious, ethnic, or racial group

noun

a person who discriminates against or is prejudiced or hostile toward Jews.