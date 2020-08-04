Diario Judío México - Letters to the editor

In his desperate attempt to be funny, Seth Rogen has chosen Israel and the Jewish people to attack.

He should return to Jewish school because he must have missed out on the parts about the creation and existence of the State of Israel and the Diaspora.

His lack of knowledge is plainly exhibited in his stupid, cruel outpouring without any consideration for the growth in antisemitism.

Even another apology would not clear him of his lack of sensitivity, to say the least.

Sying that his father lied about Israel, he also apparently knows nothing of Honor thy parents” nor the book Pirkei Avot: Ethics of The Fathers.

Of course, the generations of West Bankers and Gazans rejoice from idiots like you.

Rogen American Pickle has become rancid itshould be kept in the barril.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Seth Rogen opens up about the ups and downs of Judaism: ‘People hate Jews’

American pickle – HBO Max dramedy “An American Pickle,” which centers on a struggling Jewish immigrant from the 1920s who is transported into present-day Brooklyn with the help of pickle brine preservation.

“[As] a Jewish person I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life,” Rogen said about what he was taught about Israel and Palestine. “They never tell you, that oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was just sitting there, oh the f—ing door’s open!”

The 38-year-old actor Vancouver, Canada, native said one thing he wasn’t lied to about was anti-Semitism. At an early age, his father told him how people disliked Jewish people.

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.