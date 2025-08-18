Human Aggression And Global Warming

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

There was a profound philosophical statement made last night in an action movie I saw with a group of friends. It was called Kandahar and it was about conflict in the Middle East. An American was trying to escape some terrorists with his loyal Afghan interpreter, and as they were driving in the desert, the American made the following very trenchant observation about warfare. I am paraphrasing here. It used to be that people fought wars in order to gather up the spoils of war that would be their reward if they won. Nowadays, people just seem to like to keep on fighting endlessly. It’s like conflict gives them something to do in an abrasive mode that helps to pull them out of their numbness. It is as if conflict becomes its own reward.

This is particularly true of people who dwell in vacuumized living environments like the Middle Eastern desert. When one is surrounded by the shifting sands and very little else, there is not a lot to give a person’s feet real grounding. In a strange way, walking on endless desert sands is almost like walking on slushy water. One’s feet are constantly slipping and sliding. One’s feet are constantly on the verge of losing their balance. Furthermore, there are few meaningful sturdy figures to act as markers in such an environment, such that they can give one a sense of direction in the journey of one’s life. For sure, there are a few oases and a few other topographical features scattered throughout, and that’s about it. Finally, with global warming, it is as if the sub-atomic particles, the atoms and the molecules that make up one’s body, start bouncing against each other more and more, so that one has little sense of bonding or grounding within oneself. One feels one’s sense of self melting away more and more. Which is why, as an antidote, the three major monotheistic religions all came from this Middle Eastern desert area in the first place. Long before global warming, all of these religions provided a unified theological vision of the world, a mirror for their adherents that helped to prevent them from melting away. Now as the world gets hotter and hotter, it becomes more and more difficult to use focusing on a monotheistic deity as a vehicle for staying internally bonded and coherent. As a person starts to boil over, as it were, the flowing blendable continual stimuli in him begin to completely dominate over the defined discrete stimuli. In other words, he slowly but surely, experiences himself losing his borders and stretching himself out into all directions. However, one thing he can do to maintain his borders is to knock himself against other people. The abrasive stimuli thus generated by violence acts to combat the internal violence being generated by the growing heat. And this is why there will probably never be peace in the Middle East given today’s world. On the contrary, what I fear is that with the growing heat from global warming, the violence will just get worse. Violence prevents people from undifferentiating in the blazing heat. From losing their senses of self.

Getting back to the so-called civilized world, there is a growing connection between the ruthless form of capitalism being demonstrated by the very wealthy billionaires that dominate American society today and the tremendous heat being generated. The hotter that it gets, the more people greedy for money and try to collect things and services, all of which goes to buoying them down to earth. So that the heat doesn’t lift them up like a helium balloon and explode them apart. With all of this money and these things and services, people start trying to compete against each other as to who has the best collections both in terms of quality and quantity. Things and services are enjoyed less and less for what they are and more and more for how they compare with the things and services of other people. How they knock against the collections of other people.

In general, as global warming increases, so does competition in the accumulation of money, things and services. These competitions represent sublimated versions of the violence that was discussed towards the beginning of this article.

In general, as global warming increases, so does human aggression in all of its different manifestations. And this is frightening because it could lead to the breakdown of human civilization.

