Letters

My big question about Amnesty International’s newest Report is why the hate, why do people choose to lie ?

All you have to do is visit Israel and observe for yourself the diversity of peoples participating together in all social life activities as expected. Eating, shopping, using public transportation, attending concerts, movies, theater, sports events are just a few. The absence of apartheid is obvious.

If anything can be said of Israel is that it is a democratic nation with equal treatment of people of every race, color, religion, creed. If it were an Apartheid nation, then how could there exist such a variety of persons with different backgrounds involved in politics, the Parliament, medical field, every type of business ?

In addition, note that the Abram Accords were created with countries that had previously been enemies with Israel. Is this a sign of apartheid?

Going back in history, the Israel Project is the title given on July 2015 by Amnesty International which began to surface by blaming Israel for sending rockets into the terrorist Hamas-controlled area. The Israeli army is the most humane army in the world and it has been proven multiple times. In fact, Israel has alerted the Gazans giving them ample time to move from the area which the IDF intended to bomb. Amnesty I. acknowledged that, but claimed that it was not ample time. That lie, as seen in the video from that day, demonstrates the time between advising and firing at the Gazans was sufficient. How can they blame Israel for responding to Hamas rockets ?

Israeli Arab groups have been demonstrating against Amnesty International and informed them that Israel is not an apartheid state and in fact, they are happy residing in Israel and will never go to live in Gaza or the West Bank.

Calling Israel an apartheid state is ridiculous! Israel is a country in which there are Arab Israelis among others as Judges, Doctors, Parliament members, some of whom actually hate Israel policies. Nonetheless, they are an integral part of the entire Israeli community.

The solution to Amnesty's lies shouldn't be too difficult we need to make sure that all countries and donors stop gifting.