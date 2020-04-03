Diario Judío México - Vatican Segretaria

There was hope that the Vatican’s new Pope, an Argentinean, allegedly friends with the Jewish people would be an indicated person to decrease anti-Semitism. That certainly has not been the case as he has “other friends” who come first.

This anti-Semitic painter Giovanni Gasparro, read below, should be excommunicated and if nothing else ensure that this work is marked as an act of hate instead of being “appreciated” by the Vatican. This is just sick and unfortunately nothing new on their part.

After all, the Church has indulged in Jewish hatred since the original LIE about the blood libel. It is truly appalling that the high Catholic Jerarqui do stand by this.

I am copying and accusing another culprit of anti-Semitism, the Galleria Ruso in Roma who exhibits his sick paintings.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://gellerreport.com/2020/04/giovanni-gasparro-part-1.html/