It is a small satisfaction to me that a psychopath like Jon Minadeo and his friend Wilson were arrested in Poland after their disgusting banners outside of Auschwitz. Now we would hope that they are incarcerated as Poland’s law prescribes for 2 years.

These rufian antisemites have promulgated major Antisemitic propaganda in Los Angeles as well as in northern California. This neo-nazi is the founder of Goyim Defense League. Do you recall the spectacle of his truck with virulent signs,slogans, and screams throughout the streets of LA?

They have gotten away with spreading hatred and lies under the permissiveness and misuse of “Freedom of Speech”. He has used social media as a venue besides graffiti, inappropriate speech, verbal attacks on Jewish organizations such as the ADL and their leader, and ugly anti-Jewish flyers, to say the least. In the U.S. there are too many ways that destructive, xenophobic behavior can find protection under the law. We must put in place laws similar to Poland that will fine, incarcerate, or punish persons spewing lies and hatred and upholding evil people and events such as Hitler and the Holocaust.