Letter to the Editor
From: Pablo Nankin, MD

UC San Diego Asian Studies Department:- "We support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and call for the end to the 73-year Israeli military occupation of Palestine. We call for an end to the U.S. military and economic support of the Israeli settler-colonial and apartheid state."

I could uphold the support of the Palestinian people if they weren't under the direct influence of the PLO or for whom they voted. However, this University Department is making false claims using words such as "military occupation", "apartheid state" in their referral to Israel. The statements above are erroneous. If only the Palestinian people could be given the means and encouraged to work, learn real history of the Middle East and not forced to become suicide bombers, join the terrorists, and not teach their children to hate nor be used as human shields.
Why would anyone speak about Palestinians' support from Israel when the oppressors are their own elected officials 1) Abbas and 2) . Why is it so difficult to grasp the truth?

Mr. Yi Su, as the director of Asian Studies, ought to be sure to inform his students of the reality which is in actuality there have been several attempts through the years at a 2- state solution and that the Palestinians have failed to complete the peace process. Does this teacher not understand or rather prefers not to?

In , where no Jews live any longer, the people complain of the damage caused by the Israeli response. Do they really think that the 4000+ rockets coming out of meant nothing?

Of course, Mr. Su does not make mention that hotels could be built on 's beautiful beaches thereby boosting their economy and employment. He chooses not to reveal that most probably the monies made would still not be made available to the people. Neither do we talk about the second border with which is also closed. Why? It is due to terrorism.

In 1948 Arabs left the new State of Israel no one pushed them to live, in fact, they should have become part of Jordan who controls them until 1967, and never wanted them back wonder why and Egypt who controlled and again didn't want the area back wonder why again'

The majority of the money that the US gives Israel is for arms development like Iron Dome that may save our lives someday. The money the world gives or PLO is to pay terrorists to kill Jews and Americans and to buy rockets.

So you know Jews were actually thrown out of Arab countries where they had lived for centuries, which I guess didn't reach the San Diego University students.

The only people who never become part of a country are the refugees in Lebanon or Jordan or Syria. Did the other Arab countries also have no use for them?

YOU Mr.Su and your students instead should be demanding that disappears, that countries, where there is Arab refugee, accept their brethren.That should be your mission!

Regarding ethnic cleansing; the number of Arabs living in Israel since its formation in 1948 has increased 5-fold. Where is the ethnic cleansing?

Finally, I am surprised that 2 Latin individuals can actually be antisemitic, that is not what we encounter in our countries of Latin America.

If you need further education, please let me know.

Pablo Nankin, MD

