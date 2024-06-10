Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Helsinki U

Helsinki University is joining the anti zionists by declaring their disengagement with the Hebrew Universities. It is obvious to me that they do so in order to please the Hamas terrorists and many of the Arabs living in Gaza.

In doing so, I believe that this indicates their willingness to lower their standards of education. They had previously engaged in exchange programs with good reason.

Why does Helsinki not acknowledge the facts that since 2005 there has not been one Jew living in Gaza. With all the billions donated to Gaza, has anyone seen any improvement in the infrastructure or living conditions for the Gazans? Of course not, the controlling terrorists have hoarded all of it for themselves and used it to construct to build tunnels and increase their cache of weaponry of all kinds. What have the Gazan Palestinians terrorists included produced for the world ?


True Fact:
Tel Aviv University (TAU) is considered one of the world’s top academic institutions and has been ranked in the top 100 universities internationally and in the world’s top 20 for scientific citations.”
Pablo Nankin, MD

