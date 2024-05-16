Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Praying Kneeling at UCLA

UCLA Med School forced students to attend bizarre pro-Hamas lecture Kneeling, praying FOR HAMAS

Letters

It is beyond normality to have medical school students kneel under the command of some activist Lisa Gray-Garcia who held a lecture on “Structural Racism and Health Equity class that all future doctors must take,” it included having the students kneel, pray to Mother Earth and finish with a chant for Hamas. This was a administer by Lindsay Wells a pediatrician a UCLA.

Given this type of learning are the medical students who as future doctors better able to care for the mental and physical health needs of their patients? If patients disagree with their way of thinking, will they refuse to treat them? These future doctors should have left the classroom as soon as they were asked to kneel or chant, It is a sad day when bright adults fall for the activism and demands of nut-cakes who attempt to indoctrinate them.

A case from UC Davis indicated that breast cancer surgeons’ competency is not an issue in reaching their goal, rather what they found important is that DEI is to be well studied and acted upon by the MD applicants and to agree that they will continue with this in the future. The competence of these future surgeons seems secondary. I pity the patients.

I want future doctors who are skilled at medical procedures, who can think for themselves and who don’t bring political biases when approaching their patients, not doctors who are going to focus on curing patients based on equity or ‘mother earth’ chants. And how did this pro-Palestinian get access to a forum as esteemed as the Gefen School of Medicine? The UC Chancellor and the entire faculty at the medical school need to be held accountable for this travesty.

The Hippocratic oath is quickly turning into a hypocrite joke and if we don’t wake up soon, we’re all going to suffer for this.

Continuing with UCLA issues, the psychiatry department hosted two of their residents Drs Ragda Izar and Alan Moustafa who believe that self-immolation is a good thing and talked about how it relieves distress over the carnage in Palestine. Of course, no mention was made of the massacre in Israel. This again shows the decadency of UCLA in their medical program.

Pablo Nankin, MD