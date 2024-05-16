Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Praying Kneeling at UCLA

It is beyond normality to have medical school students kneel under the command of some activist Lisa Gray-Garcia who held a lecture on “Structural Racism and Health Equity class that all future doctors must take,” it included having the students kneel, pray to Mother Earth and finish with a chant for Hamas. This was a administer by Lindsay Wells a pediatrician a UCLA.
Given this type of learning are the medical students who as future doctors better able to care for the mental and physical health needs of their patients? If patients disagree with their way of thinking, will they refuse to treat them? These future doctors should have left the classroom as soon as they were asked to kneel or chant, It is a sad day when bright adults fall for the activism and demands of nut-cakes who attempt to indoctrinate them.
A case from UC Davis indicated that breast cancer surgeons’ competency is not an issue in reaching their goal, rather what they found important is that DEI is to be well studied and acted upon by the MD applicants and to agree that they will continue with this in the future. The competence of these future surgeons seems secondary. I pity the patients.
I want future doctors who are skilled at medical procedures, who can think for themselves and who don’t bring political biases when approaching their patients, not doctors who are going to focus on curing patients based on equity or ‘mother earth’ chants. And how did this pro-Palestinian get access to a forum as esteemed as the Gefen School of Medicine? The UC Chancellor and the entire faculty at the medical school need to be held accountable for this travesty.
The Hippocratic oath is quickly turning into a hypocrite joke and if we don’t wake up soon, we’re all going to suffer for this.
Continuing with UCLA issues, the psychiatry department hosted two of their residents Drs Ragda Izar and Alan Moustafa who believe that self-immolation is a good thing and talked about how it relieves distress over the carnage in Palestine. Of course, no mention was made of the massacre in Israel. This again shows the decadency of UCLA in their medical program.
Pablo Nankin, MD
Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins
