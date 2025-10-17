Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Ro Khanna and U.S. Policy Toward Israel

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

Representative Ro Khanna of California recently urged President Trump and Senator Rubio to recognize a Palestinian state

In my view, such a move would be terrible for Israel’s security. Recognizing a Palestinian state at this early stage would be rewarding the terrorists rather than promoting a peaceful lasting relationship. .

It devastates me that elected officials spew anti-Israel rhetoric. They wish to undermine Israel, the closest ally of the US

Standing alongside him was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another Political figure whose comments on international affairs are shocking. We can not expect any of them to be involved in developing sensible policy on Israel

I have visited India several times and admire its people and culture. India has no history of antisemitism. Therefore, Congressman Khanna, of Indian heritage, is more than disappointing with his behavior being out of keeping with their tolerant and respectful tradition

Our leaders must not reward injustice!

Pablo Nankin, MD