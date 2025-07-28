Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Tolerating Lies?

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

It was a man from Oslo speaking on the BBC News channel which I watched having no other English speaking one to watch.. The journalist, nicknamed Quick, had nothing truthful to say about what is going on between ISRAEL and Terrorists in Gaza. He spewed the word genocide of the Gazans multiple times, and he invented staggering numbers of people killed in Gaza; thousands of kids. All this was in order to create an impression on his viewers

He should go to Gaza and count the graves after all; they must have been buried. But, of course, that will never happen

What is happening is this rhetoric increases antisemitism, he is not alone now as Save the Children mentions the children starving in Gaza, in spite of videos and reports that trucks laden with food go in and the Hamasians steal the merchandise and shoot their own people for whom it is initially directed.

What no one is saying is that the “killing or hunger” can be stopped immediately. All that needs to happen is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages, alive and those dead, but they won’t and don’t.

The next option is that the Gazanias and the PA remove Hamas, after all, they are part of the same family.

He alludes to October 7 as if it were a fable not reality, he never mentions the hostages, it is just poor Gazans over and over.

Of course and rightly so, Israel continues to work at removing Hamas.

I pray that BBC , CNN, Europe news and many more stop “reporting” false news and of course, this man from Oslo should be removed from his position; he says nothing of true value.