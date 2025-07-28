Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Tolerating Lies?

It was a man from Oslo speaking on the BBC News channel which I watched having no other English speaking one to watch.. The journalist, nicknamed Quick, had nothing truthful to say about what is going on between ISRAEL and Terrorists in Gaza. He spewed the word genocide of the Gazans multiple times, and he invented staggering numbers of people killed in Gaza; thousands of kids. All this was in order to create an impression on his viewers
He should go to Gaza and count the graves after all; they must have been buried. But, of course, that will never happen
What is happening is this rhetoric increases antisemitism, he is not alone now as Save the Children mentions the children starving in Gaza, in spite of videos and reports that trucks laden with food go in and the Hamasians steal the merchandise and shoot their own people for whom it is initially directed.
What no one is saying is that the “killing or hunger” can be stopped immediately. All that needs to happen is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages, alive and those dead, but they won’t and don’t.
The next option is that the Gazanias and the PA remove Hamas, after all, they are part of the same family.
He alludes to October 7 as if it were a fable not reality, he never mentions the hostages, it is just poor Gazans over and over.
Of course and rightly so, Israel continues to work at removing Hamas.
I pray that BBC , CNN, Europe news and many more stop “reporting” false news and of course, this man from Oslo should be removed from his position; he says nothing of true value.
Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins
