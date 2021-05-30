Another round of horrific fighting has come to an end between , a democratic state and Hamas, a terrorist group.

succeeded in destroying 60+ km. Lof tunnels that Hamas was planning to use in order to infiltrate into Israeli troops by surprise with intent to kill Israeli soldiers as they entered Gaza. also accomplished to destroy real estate being utilized by Hamas to send rockets into , only 4000+.

How much does it cost to build these tunnels (remember has destroyed dozens previous to this event)? What is the cost of each rocket? I don’t have the answer, but I do know that this money would be much better spent building hotels on the beautiful beaches of Gaza to which tourists could flock including Israelis.

Gaza has 3 exits to other parts of the world via Egypt, via , and via the Mediterranean Sea. All this would and could help Gaza prosper should they rid Hamas from their area. Instead, the destruction of is primordial and so again, they go after it knowing full well that the fighting at some point in time will be halted by the mostly antisemitic UN members and the new US administration.

We all remember Arafat who stole $1B dollars by the time of his death and in fact, publicly the PLO allowed his widow to keep half of the money for her to use as she wished.

So now Hamas and the PLO are short on money to continue their personal enrichment. So, they start a war with full knowledge that although they may lose and hurt their own people too, their pockets will be replenished by the UN, EU and other communities providing disaster relief funds.

The good taxpayers of the USA, the EU, Qatar, etc will be happy to give them unsupervised money for infrastructure etc but ultimately pocketed by Hamas.

The brutal psychological damage to a civilized Israeli society means nothing to much of the world. Yet, the world is so ready to welcome and use the miracles creates!

Sadly, the scene will be played out again when all is forgotten but not forgiven and it’s the “poor Gazans” cry once again. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a tragic existence for the Gazans as long as Hamas is in control.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorHamburguesas Gourmet (con queso roquefort, huevo y tocino de pavo)
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor