Another round of horrific fighting has come to an end between Israel, a democratic state and Hamas, a terrorist group.

Israel succeeded in destroying 60+ km. Lof tunnels that Hamas was planning to use in order to infiltrate into Israeli troops by surprise with intent to kill Israeli soldiers as they entered Gaza. Israel also accomplished to destroy real estate being utilized by Hamas to send rockets into Israel, only 4000+.

How much does it cost to build these tunnels (remember Israel has destroyed dozens previous to this event)? What is the cost of each rocket? I don’t have the answer, but I do know that this money would be much better spent building hotels on the beautiful beaches of Gaza to which tourists could flock including Israelis.

Gaza has 3 exits to other parts of the world via Egypt, via Israel, and via the Mediterranean Sea. All this would and could help Gaza prosper should they rid Hamas from their area. Instead, the destruction of Israel is primordial and so again, they go after it knowing full well that the fighting at some point in time will be halted by the mostly antisemitic UN members and the new US administration.

We all remember Arafat who stole $1B dollars by the time of his death and in fact, publicly the PLO allowed his widow to keep half of the money for her to use as she wished.

So now Hamas and the PLO are short on money to continue their personal enrichment. So, they start a war with full knowledge that although they may lose and hurt their own people too, their pockets will be replenished by the UN, EU and other communities providing disaster relief funds.

The good taxpayers of the USA, the EU, Qatar, etc will be happy to give them unsupervised money for infrastructure etc but ultimately pocketed by Hamas.

The brutal psychological damage to a civilized Israeli society means nothing to much of the world. Yet, the world is so ready to welcome and use the miracles Israel creates!

Sadly, the scene will be played out again when all is forgotten but not forgiven and it’s the “poor Gazans” cry once again. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a tragic existence for the Gazans as long as Hamas is in control.