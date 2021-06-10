Surprise all lives matter.

I condemn your lies as they refer to the state of Israel. Your letter is nothing but antisemitic jargon used on many occasions of the past.

It would take an F student not to understand that Gaza where no Jews live where the people elected a terrorist government named Hamas are now complaining that they were damaged by the retaliatory response from the state of Israel of course the 4000+ rocket from Gaza meant nothing correct?

Of course, you also don't know that Gaza has gorgeous beaches that could be building hotels, give their peoples jobs increase their economy that they won't do if they did the Billions they still will not be available. Egypt is the second border with Gaza surprise their border is also close why> because of Hamas terrorism.

In 1948 Arabs left the new State of Israel no one pushed them to live, in fact, they should have become part of Jordan who controls them until 1967, and never wanted them back wonder why and Egypt who controlled Gaza and again didn't want the area back wonder why again'

The majority of the money that the US gives Israel is for arms development like Oron Dome that may save our lives someday. The money the world gives Hama or PLO is to pay terrorists to kill Jews and Americans and to buy rockets great use of billions.

So you know Jews were actually thrown out of Arab countries where they had lived for centuries, which I guess didn't reach the Oregon students.

The only people that never become part of a country are the refugees that moved to Lebanon or Jordan or Syria why staying as refugees is enjoyable or the other Arab countries had no use for them?

If you want to improve your grades a) familiarize with history b )observe the present area of conflict

YOU should be demanding that Hamas disappears, that countries, where there is Arab refugee, accept their brethren, that should be your mission, as a future to be learned, students.

Regarding ethnic cleansing, Arabs have increased 5 fold the number living in Israel since 1948.

Finally, I am surprised that 2 Latin individuals can actually be antisemitic, that is not what encounter in our countries in Latin America.

If you need further education please let us know.

Pablo Nankin, MD