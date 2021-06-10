Surprise all lives matter.

I condemn your lies as they refer to the state of Israel. Your letter is nothing but antisemitic jargon used on many occasions of the past.

It would take an F student not to understand that Gaza where no Jews live where the people elected a terrorist government named Hamas are now complaining that they were damaged by the retaliatory response from the state of Israel of course the 4000+ rocket from Gaza meant nothing correct?

Of course, you also don't know that Gaza has gorgeous beaches that could be building hotels, give their peoples jobs increase their economy that they won't do if they did the Billions they still will not be available. Egypt is the second border with Gaza surprise their border is also close why> because of Hamas terrorism.

In 1948 Arabs left the new State of Israel no one pushed them to live, in fact, they should have become part of Jordan who controls them until 1967, and never wanted them back wonder why and Egypt who controlled Gaza and again didn't want the area back wonder why again'

The majority of the money that the US gives Israel is for arms development like Oron Dome that may save our lives someday. The money the world gives Hama or PLO is to pay terrorists to kill Jews and Americans and to buy rockets great use of billions.

So you know Jews were actually thrown out of Arab countries where they had lived for centuries, which I guess didn't reach the Oregon students.

The only people that never become part of a country are the refugees that moved to Lebanon or Jordan or Syria why staying as refugees is enjoyable or the other Arab countries had no use for them?

If you want to improve your grades a) familiarize with history b )observe the present area of conflict

YOU should be demanding that Hamas disappears, that countries, where there is Arab refugee, accept their brethren, that should be your mission, as a future to be learned, students.

Regarding ethnic cleansing, Arabs have increased 5 fold the number living in Israel since 1948.

Finally, I am surprised that 2 Latin individuals can actually be antisemitic, that is not what encounter in our countries in Latin America.

If you need further education please let us know.

Pablo Nankin, MD

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorMuftí de Jerusalén de la Autoridad Palestina jeque Muhammad Hussein en evento en honor a los «mártires» de Gaza y de Jerusalén: El martirio es una insignia de honor que Alá le otorga a quienes Él elige
Artículo siguienteShulem Deen, el judío jasídico que se atrevió a abandonar la comunidad
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor