Diario Judío México - Definition:
SANDERS fits perfectly the definition of TYPE A individual that tends to be easily aroused to anger or hostility, which they may or may not express overtly. Such individuals tend to see the worst in others, displaying anger, envy and a lack of compassion.

When this behaviour is expressed overtly (i.e., physical behaviour) it generally involves aggression and possible bullying (Forshaw, 2012). Hostility appears to be the main factor linked to heart disease which he has.

It is sad to see people in America, land of the best of everything, the most competitive, the smartest and nicest people on earth to actually go to vote for a scum bag. He is someone who claims he is a Jew and proud to have gone in his youth to a kibbutz In . A kibbutz was similar to communist endeavors, they all work for the common good of the entire community ,they are self sufficient and do not interfere with others. Their income is to sustain themselves but a kibbutz is not designed for an entire population/ nation. This is why is a DEMOCRACY!

Whatever happened, Sanders reinvented himself as a self-hating Jew and continues to do everything possible to undermine and Jews in order to obtain votes from bigots and anti-Semites.

His best buddies are Sarsour, Omar Tlaib, AOC and every anti-Semite he can find to fill all positions in his socialist group. His cabinet of hell likely will be as Secretary of State – Sarsour, Ambassador to the UN -Tlaib and so on.
When Sanders speaks of moving the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv, I don’t think that you can he be sure that Jews will vote for him regardless of what he does or says. I hope that this is just a bad joke

My only wish is that the voters don’t really mean to have this disastrous person be their Democrat for President.

Pablo Nankin MD

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

Artículo anteriorLa historia que emana de una carta
Artículo siguientePortavoz: China aprecia apoyo de comunidad judía de Estados Unidos
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor