Diario Judío México - Definition:

SANDERS fits perfectly the definition of TYPE A individual that tends to be easily aroused to anger or hostility, which they may or may not express overtly. Such individuals tend to see the worst in others, displaying anger, envy and a lack of compassion.

When this behaviour is expressed overtly (i.e., physical behaviour) it generally involves aggression and possible bullying (Forshaw, 2012). Hostility appears to be the main factor linked to heart disease which he has.

It is sad to see people in America, land of the best of everything, the most competitive, the smartest and nicest people on earth to actually go to vote for a scum bag. He is someone who claims he is a Jew and proud to have gone in his youth to a kibbutz In Israel. A kibbutz was similar to communist endeavors, they all work for the common good of the entire community ,they are self sufficient and do not interfere with others. Their income is to sustain themselves but a kibbutz is not designed for an entire population/ nation. This is why Israel is a DEMOCRACY!

Whatever happened, Sanders reinvented himself as a self-hating Jew and continues to do everything possible to undermine Israel and Jews in order to obtain votes from bigots and anti-Semites.

His best buddies are Sarsour, Omar Tlaib, AOC and every anti-Semite he can find to fill all positions in his socialist group. His cabinet of hell likely will be as Secretary of State – Sarsour, Ambassador to the UN -Tlaib and so on.

When Sanders speaks of moving the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv, I don’t think that you can he be sure that Jews will vote for him regardless of what he does or says. I hope that this is just a bad joke

My only wish is that the voters don’t really mean to have this disastrous person be their Democrat for President.

Pablo Nankin MD