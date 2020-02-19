Diario Judío México - Cartas al Editor

¿A quién le corresponda este ataque antisemita?

Hay que tener muchos cojones para exhibir públicamente el grado de antisemitismo encontrado en cuando menos 58 ayuntamientos españoles; esto puede incluir 500,000 personas que odian a los judíos.

Me pregunto y no puedo responder el cómo puede pasar esto en un país civilizado, un país que ha tratado de mejorar sus relaciones con los judíos, que ha reconocido el daño incalculable que se les hizo hace más de 500 años. ¿Todas están son solo palabras es la realidad que el odio español persiste y nunca se acabara?

Tengo que aumentar que España jamás vota a favor del Estado de ; me imagino no es muy “popof”.

En fin, lo que yo puedo hacer es pedir que el gobierno actúe de la manera como habla y no como lo demuestra.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://diariojudio.com/ticker/espana-los-58-ayuntamientos-de-podemos-que-evidencian-su-antisemitismo-aprobaron-no-contratar-a-judios/322386/

