Letters to the Editor

Pablo anbd Eleanor Nankin

The time has come for LVMH, and affiliated companies and brands, to re-evaluate its choice of supermodels and influencers who advertise its' luxury goods. In our opinion, if, after the horrendous, damaging, one-sided, fallacies expounded by Bella and Gigi Hadid’s social media campaign against Jews and Israel, LVMH and its subsidiary fashion houses, have any moral compass, they would not want to partner with the sisters. These influencers spread their hateful message to millions of followers.

We ask the City to petition and encourage, Mr. Arnault, the Chairman and CEO of LVMH, to disassociate himself and his brands from the Hadid sisters’ and their ongoing, falsehoods against the Jews and their homeland, Israel. LVMH and Mr. Arnault have a long and distinguished track record of standing up for good and rejecting hate. The Hadid sisters reflect poorly on his legacy and the equity of his brands.

LVMH owns a number of beautiful stores and properties in the Beverly Hills triangle, including a soon to be built signature, luxury hotel. As a prominent corporate member of Beverly Hills, seeking the support and patronage of our residents and visitors, we ask that the City encourage Mr. Arnault to take the higher ground that reflects the values of our great City and reject the hateful message of the Hadid sisters.

Sincerely yours,

Dr. Pablo and Eleanor Nankin