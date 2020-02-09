Diario Judío México - Letters

Another great week for diplomacy in Israel.

There are 3 African countries ready to make peace. Uganda, in fact, is willing to place their Embassy in Jerusalem

At the same time, the Israeli Arabs want to stay within Israel. Of course, they are well aware that if they resign their Israeli nationality, they will be subjected to Hamas.

In the meantime, the Westbankers and the Gazans lose no time to continue and increase the injury and if at all possible, the murder of Israeli soldiers, children and its’ citizens.

It has become increasingly clear and as has been quoted “there is no way to deal with these people”. The Westbankers have to regroup and send their present leaders into exile, such as in the Sahara desert.

Finally, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries are clearly encouraging the Westbankers and Gazans to take this peace opportunity with Israel and not screw it up again.

Bolivia is ready to start diplomatic relations with Israel.

Congratulations to President Trump on his acquittal and for providing special attention to the problems in Israel.

Pablo Nankin, MD