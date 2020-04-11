Diario Judío México - Letters

A few days ago, we learned that a ”plague“ came to an end …. this plague aka Bernie Sanders, a self-hating Jew, resigned from the presidential race. Nonetheless, the problem remains as anti-Semitic feelings, that were encouraged by this creep named Sanders through his relentless anti-Israel promotion and hatred actions, persist. Hopefully, Sanders’s colleagues such as Tlaib, Rep. Betty McCollum, Ocasio, and Omar are also on their way out, including all others who are on the J Street payroll.

The next bit of good news is that Barghouti, the leader of BDS and the sociopathic brother of a terrorist who killed many Jews and who is now in an Israeli jail, has declared that, ” it is okay to use a vaccine against Coronavirus even if it is produced in Israel”. Imagine the gall of this crazy hypocritical racist.

This humanoid has just demonstrated that he is nothing more than a coward, the same as all the BDS garbage followers or the Students for Justice in Palestine, a non-existant country. What about the new threat from his brethren that they will kill 6 million Jews if they don’t get ventilators?!

Ventilators were sent before the threat. Either way, why can’t they ask Iran, Jordan, and all their “friends” to send them ventilators? Well, why ask these “friends” when Israel is there as always.

It is obvious that J Street, J Voice for Peace and IfNotNow – 3 virulent groups composed of self-hating Jews – will also be “gracious” and accept a vaccine made in Israel. The nerve ! Yesterday, by mere chance, I watched comments from anti-Semitic, chief Ben Ami explaining a map of Israel and his vision of how Israel will look once his group finishes destroying Israel and gives it to their friends in the West Bank and Gaza. Most of his descriptions were wrong, the sole effect was to make sure that the “map” is tailored to his audience. Sad. It has nothing to do with veracity.

These groups know very well that their cell phones, medications, medical and technological advancements , just to name a few, originate and develop from Israel and are what keeps them not only in communication but also safe!

However, it would take an honest person to accept this, therefore, the cowards don’t recognize and acknowledge what Israel has done and can do for them…… yet they utilize these advantages when it’s suits them.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Los Angeles