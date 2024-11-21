Palabra yiddish de la semana – Una palabra que pocos conocen: ASH – אַזש y como usarla correctamente en Yiddish

La palabra אַזש indica un grado extremo o inesperado, y puede traducirse de diversas formas: ‘al menos’, ‘no menos que’, ‘hasta’, ‘tanto que’, ‘prácticamente’ y ‘apenas’.

כאָ‫טש מע האָט געהאַט נאָר זעקס בענקלעך האָבן אַזש זעכצן מענטש זיך באַוויזן.
[KhOTSh ME HOT GEHÁT NOR ZEKS BÉNKLEKh HOBN AZh ZEKhTSN MENTShN ZIKh BAVÍZN.]
Although they only had six chairs, no fewer than 16 people showed up.
Aunque sólo tenían seis sillas, acudieron no menos de 16 personas.

זיי זע‫נען געפֿאָרן איבערן לאַנד אַזש ביז קאַליפֿאָרניע.
[ZEY ZÉNEN GEFÓRN ÍBERN LAND AZh KEYN KALIFÓRNYE.]
They drove cross-country all the way to California (= ‘all the way up to California’).
Condujeron a través del país hasta llegar a California (= ‘todo el camino hasta California’).


זי ה‫אָט אויסגעטרונקען אַזש ביזן דנאָ.
[ZI HOT ÓYSGETRUNKEN AZh BIZN DNO.]
She drank it all up (= ‘up to the bottom’).
Ella se lo bebió todo (hasta el fondo).

משה האָ‫ט געלייענט אַזש ער איז אײַנגעשלאָפֿן.
[MÓYShE HOT GELÉYENT AZh ER IZ ÁYNGEShLOFN.]
Moyshe read until he fell asleep.
Moyshe leyó hasta quedarse dormido.

חנה האָ‫ט אַזוי פֿיל געגעסן אַזש דער בויך האָט איר וויי געטון.
[KhÁNE HOT AZÓY FIL GEGÉSN AZh DER BOYKh HOT IR VEY GETÓN.]
Khane ate so much that she got a stomachache.
Khane comió tanto que le dio dolor de estómago.

זי איז אַ‫זוי גיך געלאָפֿן אַז זי האָט אַזש נישט געקענט אָפּכאַפּן דעם אָטעם.
[ZI IZ AZÓY GIKh GELÓFN AZ ZI HOT AZh NIShT GEKÉNT ÓPKhAPN DEM ÓTEM.]
She ran so fast that she was all out of breath (= ‘she could barely catch her breath’).
Ella corrió tan rápido que se quedó sin aliento.

 

