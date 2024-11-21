Palabra yiddish de la semana – Una palabra que pocos conocen: ASH – אַזש y como usarla correctamente en Yiddish

La palabra אַזש indica un grado extremo o inesperado, y puede traducirse de diversas formas: ‘al menos’, ‘no menos que’, ‘hasta’, ‘tanto que’, ‘prácticamente’ y ‘apenas’.
כאָטש מע האָט געהאַט נאָר זעקס בענקלעך האָבן אַזש זעכצן מענטש זיך באַוויזן.
[KhOTSh ME HOT GEHÁT NOR ZEKS BÉNKLEKh HOBN AZh ZEKhTSN MENTShN ZIKh BAVÍZN.]
Although they only had six chairs, no fewer than 16 people showed up.
Aunque sólo tenían seis sillas, acudieron no menos de 16 personas.
זיי זענען געפֿאָרן איבערן לאַנד אַזש ביז קאַליפֿאָרניע.
[ZEY ZÉNEN GEFÓRN ÍBERN LAND AZh KEYN KALIFÓRNYE.]
They drove cross-country all the way to California (= ‘all the way up to California’).
Condujeron a través del país hasta llegar a California (= ‘todo el camino hasta California’).
זי האָט אויסגעטרונקען אַזש ביזן דנאָ.
[ZI HOT ÓYSGETRUNKEN AZh BIZN DNO.]
She drank it all up (= ‘up to the bottom’).
Ella se lo bebió todo (hasta el fondo).
משה האָט געלייענט אַזש ער איז אײַנגעשלאָפֿן.
[MÓYShE HOT GELÉYENT AZh ER IZ ÁYNGEShLOFN.]
Moyshe read until he fell asleep.
Moyshe leyó hasta quedarse dormido.
חנה האָט אַזוי פֿיל געגעסן אַזש דער בויך האָט איר וויי געטון.
[KhÁNE HOT AZÓY FIL GEGÉSN AZh DER BOYKh HOT IR VEY GETÓN.]
Khane ate so much that she got a stomachache.
Khane comió tanto que le dio dolor de estómago.
זי איז אַזוי גיך געלאָפֿן אַז זי האָט אַזש נישט געקענט אָפּכאַפּן דעם אָטעם.
[ZI IZ AZÓY GIKh GELÓFN AZ ZI HOT AZh NIShT GEKÉNT ÓPKhAPN DEM ÓTEM.]
She ran so fast that she was all out of breath (= ‘she could barely catch her breath’).
Ella corrió tan rápido que se quedó sin aliento.
