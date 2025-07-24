Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

1. Final – end (n.) (conclusion) = דער סוף, ־ן

מ‫שה האָט דערלייענט אַזש ביזן סוף פֿונעם לאַנגן בוך.

[MÓYShE HOT DERLÉYENT AZh BIZN SOF FÚNEM LANGN BUKh.]

Moyshe leyó el libro largo hasta el final.

Moyshe read the long book all the way to the end.

2. Finalmente – in the end (finally, after a long time) = צום סוף; לסוף

צו‫ם סוף ‹לסוף› האָט מרים געשלאָסן שלום מיט טאַטע־מאַמע.

[TSUM SOF ‹LESÓF› HOT MÍRIAM GEShLÓSN ShÓLEM MIT TÁTE-MÁME.]

Al final, Miriam hizo las paces con sus padres.

Miriam made peace with her parents in the end.

3. Al final/al final del día – in the end/at the end of the day (fig.) = סוף־כּל־סוף; אין לעצטן סך־הכּל

ס‫וף־כּל־סוף ‹אין לעצטן סך־הכּל› וועט מאָטל דאַרפֿן אומקערן דאָס געלט.

[SOFKLSÓF ‹IN LETSTN SAKhÁKL› VET MOTL DARFN ÚMKERN DOS GELT.]

Al final, Motl no tendrá que devolver el dinero.

In the end Motl will have to return the money.

4. Eternamente – with no end, endless(ly) = אָן אױפֿהער; אָן אַ סוף; אָן אַן עק

וו‫יי, האָט דער מאַן אויף דער באַן געבעבעט אָן אויפֿהער ‹אָן אַ סוף›!

[VEY, HOT DER MAN AF DER BAN GEBÉBET ON ÚFHER ‹ON A SOF›!]

Dios mío, ¡ese hombre en el tren balbuceaba sin parar!

Oh my God, did that man on the train babble endlessly!

5. Poner término a – put an end to = מאַכן אַ סוף צו

די פּאָ‫ליציי האָט געמאַכט אַ סוף צו די אומרוען.|

[DI POLITSÉY HOT GEMÁKhT A SOF TSU DI ÚMRUEN.]

La policía puso fin a los disturbios.

The police put an end to the unrest.

6. No hay un final para – There’s no end to = (סע נעמט נישט קײן סוף; (ס׳איז) אַ מעשׂה אָן אַ סוף ‹שיעור› (מיטן|

ד‫ער הייסער וועטער נעמט נישט קיין סוף! / אַ מעשׂה אָן אַ סוף ‹שיעור› מיטן הייסן וועטער!

[DER HÉYSER VÉTER NEMT NIShT KEYN SOF! / A MÁYSE ON A SOF ‹ShÍER› MITN HEYSN VÉTER!]

¡El calor no tiene fin!

There’s no end to the hot weather!

7. Con ese fin – to that end = ‹מיט אָט דעם ציל ‹צװעק

ש‫יינדל האָט אָנגעשריבן דאָס לשון־הרע־בוך מיט אָט דעם ציל ‹צוועק›.

[ShEYNDL HOT ÓNGEShRIBN DOS LOShN-HÓRE-BUKh MIT OT DEM TSIL ‹TSVEK›.]

Con ese fin, Sheyndl escribió su libro revelador.

To that end Sheyndl wrote her tell-all book.

8. Oir indefinidamente – never hear the end of … = … נאָך לאַנג הערן וועגן

ער א‫יז אַזוי אין כּעס – כ׳האָב מורא אַז כ׳וועל נאָך לאַנג הערן וועגן דעם…

[ER IZ AZÓY IN KÁAS – Kh’HOB MÓYRE AZ Kh’VEL NOKh LANG HERN VEGN DEM …]

Está tan furioso que temo que nunca terminaré de oírlo…

He is so furious – I’m afraid that I’ll never hear the end of it…

9. Hasta los confines de la Tierra – to the ends of the Earth = אַ)װוּ די װעלט האָט נאָר אַן עק)

זי וו‫אָלט אים נאָכגעגאַנגען (אַ)װוּ די װעלט האָט נאָר אַן עק.

[ZI VOLT IM NÓKhGEGANGEN (A)VÚ DI VELT HOT NOR AN EK.]

Ella lo seguiría hasta los confines de la Tierra.

She would follow him to the ends of the Earth.