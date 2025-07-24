1. Final – end (n.) (conclusion) = דער סוף, ־ן
משה האָט דערלייענט אַזש ביזן סוף פֿונעם לאַנגן בוך.
[MÓYShE HOT DERLÉYENT AZh BIZN SOF FÚNEM LANGN BUKh.]
Moyshe leyó el libro largo hasta el final.
Moyshe read the long book all the way to the end.
2. Finalmente – in the end (finally, after a long time) = צום סוף; לסוף
צום סוף ‹לסוף› האָט מרים געשלאָסן שלום מיט טאַטע־מאַמע.
[TSUM SOF ‹LESÓF› HOT MÍRIAM GEShLÓSN ShÓLEM MIT TÁTE-MÁME.]
Al final, Miriam hizo las paces con sus padres.
Miriam made peace with her parents in the end.
3. Al final/al final del día – in the end/at the end of the day (fig.) = סוף־כּל־סוף; אין לעצטן סך־הכּל
סוף־כּל־סוף ‹אין לעצטן סך־הכּל› וועט מאָטל דאַרפֿן אומקערן דאָס געלט.
[SOFKLSÓF ‹IN LETSTN SAKhÁKL› VET MOTL DARFN ÚMKERN DOS GELT.]
Al final, Motl no tendrá que devolver el dinero.
In the end Motl will have to return the money.
4. Eternamente – with no end, endless(ly) = אָן אױפֿהער; אָן אַ סוף; אָן אַן עק
וויי, האָט דער מאַן אויף דער באַן געבעבעט אָן אויפֿהער ‹אָן אַ סוף›!
[VEY, HOT DER MAN AF DER BAN GEBÉBET ON ÚFHER ‹ON A SOF›!]
Dios mío, ¡ese hombre en el tren balbuceaba sin parar!
Oh my God, did that man on the train babble endlessly!
5. Poner término a – put an end to = מאַכן אַ סוף צו
די פּאָליציי האָט געמאַכט אַ סוף צו די אומרוען.|
[DI POLITSÉY HOT GEMÁKhT A SOF TSU DI ÚMRUEN.]
La policía puso fin a los disturbios.
The police put an end to the unrest.
6. No hay un final para – There’s no end to = (סע נעמט נישט קײן סוף; (ס׳איז) אַ מעשׂה אָן אַ סוף ‹שיעור› (מיטן|
דער הייסער וועטער נעמט נישט קיין סוף! / אַ מעשׂה אָן אַ סוף ‹שיעור› מיטן הייסן וועטער!
[DER HÉYSER VÉTER NEMT NIShT KEYN SOF! / A MÁYSE ON A SOF ‹ShÍER› MITN HEYSN VÉTER!]
¡El calor no tiene fin!
There’s no end to the hot weather!
7. Con ese fin – to that end = ‹מיט אָט דעם ציל ‹צװעק
שיינדל האָט אָנגעשריבן דאָס לשון־הרע־בוך מיט אָט דעם ציל ‹צוועק›.
[ShEYNDL HOT ÓNGEShRIBN DOS LOShN-HÓRE-BUKh MIT OT DEM TSIL ‹TSVEK›.]
Con ese fin, Sheyndl escribió su libro revelador.
To that end Sheyndl wrote her tell-all book.
8. Oir indefinidamente – never hear the end of … = … נאָך לאַנג הערן וועגן
ער איז אַזוי אין כּעס – כ׳האָב מורא אַז כ׳וועל נאָך לאַנג הערן וועגן דעם…
[ER IZ AZÓY IN KÁAS – Kh’HOB MÓYRE AZ Kh’VEL NOKh LANG HERN VEGN DEM …]
Está tan furioso que temo que nunca terminaré de oírlo…
He is so furious – I’m afraid that I’ll never hear the end of it…
9. Hasta los confines de la Tierra – to the ends of the Earth = אַ)װוּ די װעלט האָט נאָר אַן עק)
זי וואָלט אים נאָכגעגאַנגען (אַ)װוּ די װעלט האָט נאָר אַן עק.
[ZI VOLT IM NÓKhGEGANGEN (A)VÚ DI VELT HOT NOR AN EK.]
Ella lo seguiría hasta los confines de la Tierra.
She would follow him to the ends of the Earth.
