Al final del día, cuando estás bastante cansado, la rutina diaria del baño -ir al baño, ducharte,cepillarse los dientes, usar enjuague bucal, etc., puede ser una forma relajante de conciliar el sueño.– puede ser una forma relajante de conciliar el sueño.– puede ser una forma relajante de conciliar el sueño.
בײַם סוף טאָג, igh. מ׳איז שוין טאַקע גוט gresendredaסגעמאַטערט, קען די טאָג־טעגלעכע קלecer.אechareccionסשículo דאָס מויל אאַז״ech – erior
baño: דער װאַשצימער, ־ן; דער קלאָזעט, ־ן; דער/דאָס בית־הכּסא, ־ס; דאָס בית־הכּבֿוד, ־ן; דער װאַנע־צימער, ־ן
[DER VÁSHTSIMER, -N; DER KLOZET, -N; DER/DOS BEYSAKÍSE, -S; DOS BEYSAKÓVED, -N; DER VÁNE-TSÍMER, -N ]
bañera: די וואַנע, ־ס
[DI VANE, -S]
cepillarse los dientes: פּוצן זיך די צײן
[PUTSN ZIKh DI TSEYN]
Clic aquí para leer el artículo completo