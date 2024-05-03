Palabras Yiddish de la semana: Mer – מער – More – Más

1. ‘more’ (= greater amount than) = מער
Más (cantidad mayor qué)

חנ‫הלע האָט געוואָלט מער קיכעלעך ווי רחלע.
[KhÁNELE HOT GEVÓLT MER KÍKhELEKh VI RÓKhELE.]
Khanele wanted more cookies than Rokhele.
Khanele quiso más galletas que Rokhele.

2. ‘more’ (= additional amount) = נאָך
Más (cantidad adicional a)
בערל‫ וויל נאָך לאָקשן מיט קעז.
[BERL VIL NOKh LOKShN MIT KEZ.]
Berl wants more noodles and cheese.
Berl quiere más fideos y queso


חנ‫הלע האָט געװאָלט נאָך קיכעלעך.
[KhÁNELE HOT GEVÓLT NOKh KÍKhELEKh.]
Khanele wanted more cookies.
Khanele quería más galletas

3. ‘else,’ ‘more’ = נאָך
qué más
וו‫אָס נאָך האָט ער געוואָלט?
[VOS NOKh HOT ER GEVÓLT?]
What else did he want?
¿Qué más quería?

וו‫ער נאָך איז געקומען אויפֿן קאָנצערט?
[VER NOKh IZ GEKÚMEN AFN KONTSÉRT?]
Who else came to the concert?
¿Quién más vino al concierto?

4. ‘even more,’ ‘all the more,’ ‘more and more’ = נאָך מער; (אַלץ) נאָך מער; אַלץ מער און מער
“aún más”, “todo lo demás”, “más y más”
ווי‫פֿל מע זאָל אַבֿרהמען נישט הייסן שווײַגן רעדט ער (אַלץ) נאָך מער.
[VIFL ME ZOL AVRÓMEN NISHT HEYSN ShVAYGN REDT ER (ALTS) NOKh MER.]
However many times you ask Avrom to be quiet, he talks even more.
Por muchas veces que le pidas a Avrom que se calle, él habla aún más.

דע‫ר מלך איז געוואָרן נאָך מער אין כּעס און האָט אַרױסגעגעבן אַ באַפֿעל.
[DER MÉYLEKh IZ GEVÓRN NOKh MER IN KAAS UN HOT ARÓYSGEGEBN A BAFÉL.]

The king became even angrier and issued an order.
El rey se enojó aún más y emitió una orden.

ד‫ער שעמעוודיקער יונגער־מאַן האָט זיך אַלץ מער און מער געשעמט.
[DER ShÉMEVDIKER YÚNGER-MÁN HOT ZIKh ALTS MER UN MER GEShÉMT.]
The shy young man got more and more embarrassed.
El tímido joven se avergonzó cada vez más.

