Palabras Yiddish de la semana: Mer – מער – More – Más

1. ‘more’ (= greater amount than) = מער

Más (cantidad mayor qué)

חנ‫הלע האָט געוואָלט מער קיכעלעך ווי רחלע.

[KhÁNELE HOT GEVÓLT MER KÍKhELEKh VI RÓKhELE.]

Khanele wanted more cookies than Rokhele.

Khanele quiso más galletas que Rokhele.

2. ‘more’ (= additional amount) = נאָך

Más (cantidad adicional a)

בערל‫ וויל נאָך לאָקשן מיט קעז.

[BERL VIL NOKh LOKShN MIT KEZ.]

Berl wants more noodles and cheese.

Berl quiere más fideos y queso

חנ‫הלע האָט געװאָלט נאָך קיכעלעך.

[KhÁNELE HOT GEVÓLT NOKh KÍKhELEKh.]

Khanele wanted more cookies.

Khanele quería más galletas

3. ‘else,’ ‘more’ = נאָך

qué más

וו‫אָס נאָך האָט ער געוואָלט?

[VOS NOKh HOT ER GEVÓLT?]

What else did he want?

¿Qué más quería?

וו‫ער נאָך איז געקומען אויפֿן קאָנצערט?

[VER NOKh IZ GEKÚMEN AFN KONTSÉRT?]

Who else came to the concert?

¿Quién más vino al concierto?

4. ‘even more,’ ‘all the more,’ ‘more and more’ = נאָך מער; (אַלץ) נאָך מער; אַלץ מער און מער

“aún más”, “todo lo demás”, “más y más”

ווי‫פֿל מע זאָל אַבֿרהמען נישט הייסן שווײַגן רעדט ער (אַלץ) נאָך מער.

[VIFL ME ZOL AVRÓMEN NISHT HEYSN ShVAYGN REDT ER (ALTS) NOKh MER.]

However many times you ask Avrom to be quiet, he talks even more.

Por muchas veces que le pidas a Avrom que se calle, él habla aún más.