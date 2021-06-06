Letter to Embassy of the Philippines
Letter to the Philippine Consulate General Los Angeles
1213639 0980 FAX 2136390990
Jose Manuel Del Gallego Romualdez, Ambassador

Consul: Mr - Honorary Consul General

Dear Mr. Del Gallego and Mr. Cruz
Below my letter, you can read the history of the great people of the Philippines and the Jews.
Therefore, I wonder now what has changed after our good relations for years? Why would your country vote against in the UN?

I have been a physician for years and in those years I have had the pleasure to work with hundreds of doctors and nurses from your country. I find the people to be smart and loving and when I have spoken with them ( I try in Spanish), they "say" we wish our country will remain hand in hand with .

So please, I ask you to stop making deals with terrorists and remember your forever friendship with as you had in the past.
You must recall the typhoon Haiyan which struck the Philippines on November 8, 2013. Five days after the event, an IDF team from was there at your service. A team of 25 Israeli Doctors.

In fact, this is the time to have unity among friends, Asian and Jews communities.

Mr. Consul General, if you are available I would like to meet with you, perhaps you will be my guest for lunch. Looking forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Pablo Nankin, MD
Los Angeles, CA

Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

