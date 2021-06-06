Letter to Embassy of the Philippines

Letter to the Philippine Consulate General Los Angeles

1213639 0980 FAX 2136390990

Jose Manuel Del Gallego Romualdez, Ambassador

Consul: Mr Adelio Angelito S. Cruz - Honorary Consul General

Dear Mr. Del Gallego and Mr. Cruz

Below my letter, you can read the history of the great people of the Philippines and the Jews.

Therefore, I wonder now what has changed after our good relations for years? Why would your country vote against Israel in the UN?

I have been a physician for years and in those years I have had the pleasure to work with hundreds of doctors and nurses from your country. I find the people to be smart and loving and when I have spoken with them ( I try in Spanish), they "say" we wish our country will remain hand in hand with Israel.

So please, I ask you to stop making deals with terrorists and remember your forever friendship with Israel as you had in the past.

You must recall the typhoon Haiyan which struck the Philippines on November 8, 2013. Five days after the event, an IDF team from Israel was there at your service. A team of 25 Israeli Doctors.

In fact, this is the time to have unity among friends, Asian and Jews communities.

Mr. Consul General, if you are available I would like to meet with you, perhaps you will be my guest for lunch. Looking forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Pablo Nankin, MD

Los Angeles, CA