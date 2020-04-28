Diario Judío México - Letters

I heard this week on a local LA channel that the country of Qatar has donated $5M in gift cards as donations which are being distributed among the needy. Unfortunately, the economic situation for too many is such that requires acceptance and of course distribution of that money. Of this devastation for many, I am well aware.

It is apparent to me that Qatar’s real intention in doing so is to buy favors in exchange for the continued and future support of anti- Semitism. I believe this is a well-calculated action on their part and I don’t for a second believe that Qatar is doing this solely as a good deed. We don’t want to owe anything to countries like Qatar.

In an emergency like this, we must swallow our pride, while remembering that this must not be the quid pro quo I mentioned.

Be safe

Pablo Nankin, MD