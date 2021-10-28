Dear all

Ever since the seriously antisemitic resolution put forth by the teachers labor union local 1913 in the San Diego district, we have tried to have a dialog with Mr. Mahler but to no avail. Many messages and emails also have been sent via their portal with no response.

Telephones are not answered, messages are not returned.

I have also been in contact with Chancellor Cortez and the board of directors of San Diego Community Colleges District, but finally was told that their position is such that they will not correct the teachers as they are dependant on the State curriculum.

I would have hoped that Mr. Cortez et al having been elected by vote would have offered a much better plan to deal with antisemitism arriving at their doorstep. Of course, he claims that the curriculum is set by the state this is problematic as the USA is a signatory to IHRA?

By this resolution, these teachers tell students that Israel is an occupier, a racist country, and that the Arab/Palestinians are there suffering, regardless of their attempt to kill Israeli civilians almost daily.

How do they explain away the continuous rocket attacks on Israel, while thousands of their people from

Gaza etc, seek employment in Israel?

This teachers Union must avail itself to understand and learn true facts prior to creating

antisemitic resolutions.

We hear-by ask that the San Diego Unified School District takes action and stops this madness.

Thank you

Pablo Nankin MD

The legislation uses a 2016 definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), of which the United States is a member.

https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/stories/working-definition-antisemitism

Mr. Cortez

Diario Judio has decided to print part of our conversations (see link below), especially because of the great number of Jews and non-discriminating people who live in San Diego and may attend your colleges.

I am a little slow in understanding your response totally. So, just to be sure, I gather that you and the board of trustees are not going to cancel the contract with the union. Therefore, clearly, you and the Presidents all are willing to endorse the lies propagated by the Union.

I hope that the families of the oppressed students will stand up against the lies propagated and demand a fair and unbiased education for their children.

One last thing, how about opening a zoom discussion with the teachers and us, so that the truth may be demonstrated. Of course, hearing their actual knowledge of what they are claiming will be of interest to us. I know this will never take place as the Union will not accept that they are ignorant and basically anti-Semites.

Finally, I have two curious questions:

Do you plan to allow maps in the classrooms with no Israel showing on them?

Is it perhaps a compliance/tolerance with the union that is part of the problem?

Pablo Nankin MD