Diario Judío México - It is amazing how someone like can find a publisher for her anti-Semitic rantings. Yes, I understand about freedom of speech but that doesn’t mean that anyone should publish it. Why would anyone want to read a book written by this anti-Semite who has nothing to offer other than spewing and spreading hatred for Jews and Israel ? It is disgusting when people like Sarsour get press time to spout their stupidity.!

She started as chairperson of the Women’s March but was then kicked out after her anti-Semitic remarks. No problem for her, as then, she found the charitable hand of crazy old anti-Semite Bernie Sanders and both have had a reciprocal relationship in promoting their cause as Jew haters.

Moreover, the most dangerous anti-Jewish group called J Street invites Sanders to speak at their meeting. Now this is really revolting. Both Sarsour and Sanders play a big part in the growth of anti-Semitism at the universities and in turn causing havoc for Jewish students. J Street is a promoter of Sarsour’s anti-Semitic cause, just as is Bend the Arc and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The prologue to Sarsour’s book in press is written by Harry Belafonte (he endorsed Sanders in 2016) who if not an anti-Semite must be confused in his understanding of what these people are really about in their efforts, which is to discredit… the truth, democratic Israel, equality and tolerance. For example, prior to the 60s – Stephen Wise, Henry Moskowitz and Lilian Wald were part of the dozen of so founders of the NAACP! In 1935 as many as 40 percent of black children in the South attended a school funded by William Rosenwald. They are all Jewish!

Pablo Nankin, MD

