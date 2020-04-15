Diario Judío México - Who was Jacob Dinezon, the Yiddish writer who in his day outshone even Sholem Aleichem?

Scott Hilton Davis tells his remarkable personal journey with the rediscovery of Jacob Dinezon, the great humanist and writer, who had almost been forgotten over the last 100 years in spite of the incredible popularity he enjoyed during his lifetime.

Scott Davis is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, author, and publisher based in North Carolina. Together with his sister, Robin Evans, he founded Jewish Storyteller Press primarily to ensure that Dinezon’s most famous works were brought anew to the world through English translations. Among the Dinezon titles published to critical acclaim are the novels “Hershele: A Jewish Love Story” and “The Dark Young Man”.