Every time an anti-Semite gets caught in action and only then apologizes, my stomach turns. How can an apology be sincere when he or she feigns to like Jews, but expresses dislike of Israel as well as their president, army, and police? Mia Bahr’s clear anti-Semitism and her opposition toward Israel/Jews for their actions toward terrorists revolts me.

Bahr’s anti-Semitic tirade became clearer upon learning that her roommate Olivia Szabo belongs to a sick group of self- hating Jews named J Street.

Bahr and J Street both want a peaceful 2-state solution, one in the Westbank and the other in Gaza. However, where is the State of Israel? Remember the West-Bankers and Gazans want one state with NO Israel. Furthermore, all these West Bank and Gaza “protectors”share one thing in common, they speak against Israel while remaining comfortable in the USA .

They are not in Israel where other young students are being killed by the terrorists who are paid to murder by the elected government of Gaza and the West Bank. If Mia Bahr wants her voice to be heard and to matter, she should get herself to Israel and live in that environment of constant insecurity.

Bahr has to be removed from Stanford University, “students” with such clear anti-Semitic views should not be allowed to study there.

Another option is for her to do 200 hours of community service as offered by Hillel or Chabad and renounce her candidacy.

I ask the Stanford Jewish Student Association not to be fooled by her actions as she must be held responsible for what she does and says. If you seek a better Stanford, then we can not support an anti-Semite !

