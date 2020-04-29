Diario Judío México - Esta canción de Herman Yablokoff, cuenta la historia de un huérfano vendedor de cigarrillos que se encuentra en una esquina vendiendo “Papirosn” en una tarde fría bajo la lluvia.

PAPIROSN

פאפיעראסן

A kalte nakht, a nebldike finster umetum

sheyt a yingele fartroiert un kukt zikh arum

Fun regn shtist im hor a vant,

A koshikl trogt er in hant,

un zayne oygn betn yedn shtum

Ikh hob shoyn nit keyn koyekh mer

arumtsugeyn in gaz, hungerig un

opgerizn fun dem regn naz.

Ikh shlep arum zikh fun baginen,

keyner git nisht tsu fardinen,

ale lakhn, makhn fun mir shpaz.

Kupitye koyft zhe, koyft zhe papirosn,

trukene fun regn nisht fargozn.

Koyft she bilik benemones,

koyft un hot oyf mir rakhmones,

ratevet fun hunger mikh atsind..

Kupitye koyft she shvebelakh antikn,

dermit verd ir a yosiml derkvikn.

Umzizt mayn shrayen un mayn loyfn,

keyner vil bay mir nit koyfn,

oysgeyn vel ikh muzn vi a hunt.

Mayn tate in milkhome hot farloyrn zayne hent,

mayn mame hot di tsores mer oyshaltn nisht gekent.

Yung in keyver zi getribn,

bin ikh oyf der velt farblibn,

ungliklekh un elnt vi a shteyn.

Breklekh klayb ikh oyf tsum ezn

oyf dem kaltn mark,

a harte bank iz mayn geleger in dem kaltn park.

In dertsu di politziantn, shlog mikh shvern kantn,

z’helft nit mayn betn, mayn geveyn.

Ikh hob gehat a shvesterl, a kind fun der natur,

mit mir tsusamen zikh geshlept hot zi a gants yor.

Mit ir geven iz mir fil gringer, laykhter vern flegt

der hunger, ven ikh fleg a kuk ton nor oyf ir.

Mit amol gevorn iz zi shvakh un zeyer krank,

oyf mayne hent iz zi geshtorbn oyf a gazn-bank.

Un az ikh hob zi farloyrn, hob ikh alts ongevoyrn,

zol der toyt shoyn kumen oykh tsu mir.

CIGARETTES

A cold night, foggy, and darkness everywhere

A boy stands sadly and looks around.

Only a wall protects him from the rain

He holds a basket in his hand

and his eyes beg everyone silently:

I don’t have any strength left

to walk the streets hungry and

ragged, wet from the rain,

I shlep around from dawn.

Nobody gives me any earnings,

everyone laughs and makes fun of me

Buy my cigarettes!

Dry ones, not wet from the rain

Buy real cheap,

Buy and have pity on me.

Save me from hunger now

Buy my matches, wonderful ones, the best,

and with that you will uplift an orphan.

My screaming and my running will be for naught.

Nobody wants to buy from me-

I will have to perish like a dog.

My father lost his hands in the war

My mother couldn’t bear her troubles

anymore

And was driven to her grave at a young age

I was left on this earth unhappy and alone like a stone

I gather crumbs to eat in the *c*old market

A hard bench in the cold park is my bed

and on top of that, the police

beat me with the edges of their swords and sticks

my pleas and my cries are of no use.

I had a little sister, a child of nature

Together we shlepped around for an entire year.

When with her, it was much easier for me.

My hunger’d weaken when I glanced at her

Suddenly she became weak and sick

died in my arms on a street bench

And when I lost her I lost everything

Let death come already for me, too.

Escuche en SaveTheMusic diferentes versiones con distintos artistas de Papirosn, oprima aquí.

***

Para que puedas disfrutar de esta canción, y las miles más que vamos rescatando necesitamos de tu ayuda. Manda tu donativo hoy mismo y ayúdanos a preservar este tesoro. Disfruta la canción de hoy…

SaveTheMusic.com tiene como propósito el preservar la música judía en yiddish, hebreo, djudio-espanyol y otros idiomas.

Fundada por Roman Ajzen en 2006, Save the Music es ahora el principal colector de LP’s de yiddish en el mundo. Igual de importante es su objetivo de convertirse en un lugar de encuentro virtual para que los artistas interactúen y promuevan gratuitamente sus conciertos, eventos y nuevos lanzamientos.

Este proyecto abarca el descubrimiento de grabaciones antiguas, enriqueciéndolas con letras, traducciones, transcripciones, partituras, y biografías de los artistas intérpretes y compositores. Cuando se escribió la canción? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuál era el contexto social de la canción? ¿Qué le dijo que tiene la intención de transmitir al oyente?

Múltiples representaciones de la misma canción con diferentes ritmos, ritmos, idiomas, y en varias fechas están disponibles para inspirarte. Incluso ofrecemos un sistema de “aprender hebreo” para aquellos que quieran aprender canciones con las transcripciones significativas y traducciones.

Todos estos tesoros están disponibles en línea en SaveTheMusic.com, un proyecto del Internet Development Fund, una organización sin fines de lucro, 501c3 California