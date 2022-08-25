Letters

​The Hadid’s tell lies or invent information to suit their needs at the moment.

I recall that Mohammed Hadid has more problems with the law than you can count.

He was born in Nazareth after Israel Independence. therefore Nazareth was a

part of Israel so he being “Palestinian” at birth is an untruth. In fact, how does he have Palestinian in his passport? I think it should be investigated.

The models Gigi and Bella and their brother and another strong antisemite, Dua Lipa have all been very vocal and proactive against Jews. In one of Bella’s latest interviews about her view of Israel, she claims she has lost friends, etc. but continues to claim that Israel is an apartheid state. How ignorant can they specially when they never been to Israel?

Continuing to exhibit her lack of knowledge (ignoramus), she claims that Israel is occupying territory. She has no idea about the San Remo Conference of 1920 whereby there was an agreement on the establishment of the homeland for the Jewish people and partitioned what was then called Palestina as originally named by the Romans. In that partition Judea and Samaria were always to be part of the Jewish State.

Bella has blamed her Jew-hating father for divorcing her mother because she wouldn’t be an ardent Muslim and that she was denied learning to be a Muslim.

The infamous antisemite Rashida Tlaib’s family lives in Muslim Ramallah and has been interviewed many times and yet, have never expressed their desire to leave that city.

The number of murders of children, women, and men both Americans and Israelis etc. make you wonder what kind of monsters are the Hadid’s and if they are happy with continuing to put “oil on the fire”.

Unfortunately, Swarovski hasn’t dropped Bella as their “face”. Is there a connection somewhere in that the family originators of this firm were apparently Hitler admirers? It is time that every business that hires these people stops.

She also has no idea that 200,000 of her “brethren” work in Israel.

Pablo Nankin, MD