Letters
​The Hadid’s tell lies or invent information to suit their needs at the moment.
I recall that Mohammed Hadid has more problems with the law than you can count.
He was born in Nazareth after Israel Independence. therefore Nazareth was a
part of Israel so he being “Palestinian” at birth is an untruth. In fact, how does he have Palestinian in his passport? I think it should be investigated.

The models Gigi and Bella and their brother and another strong antisemite, Dua Lipa have all been very vocal and proactive against Jews. In one of Bella’s latest interviews about her view of Israel, she claims she has lost friends, etc. but continues to claim that Israel is an apartheid state. How ignorant can they specially when they never been to Israel?
Continuing to exhibit her lack of knowledge (ignoramus), she claims that Israel is occupying territory. She has no idea about the San Remo Conference of 1920 whereby there was an agreement on the establishment of the homeland for the Jewish people and partitioned what was then called Palestina as originally named by the Romans. In that partition Judea and Samaria were always to be part of the Jewish State.
Bella has blamed her Jew-hating father for divorcing her mother because she wouldn’t be an ardent Muslim and that she was denied learning to be a Muslim.

The infamous antisemite Rashida Tlaib’s family lives in Muslim Ramallah and has been interviewed many times and yet, have never expressed their desire to leave that city.

The number of murders of children, women, and men both Americans and Israelis etc. make you wonder what kind of monsters are the Hadid’s and if they are happy with continuing to put “oil on the fire”.
Unfortunately, Swarovski hasn’t dropped Bella as their “face”. Is there a connection somewhere in that the family originators of this firm were apparently Hitler admirers? It is time that every business that hires these people stops.

She also has no idea that 200,000 of her “brethren” work in Israel.
Pablo Nankin, MD

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anterior25 de agosto de 1944: Se conmemora el aniversario de la liberación de París del dominio nazi
Artículo siguienteMessi vs. Di María y otros argentinos: el grupo de PSG para la Champions League
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor