Let it be known that:

1) J Street wants a deal between the USA and Iran; no interest in Israel.

2) J Street wants a 2-state solution so that according to them, Israel can continue to be democratic because if it is onlya Jewish State then it would not be democratic. I guess it will be just a “street“ on the map.

3) J Street is an intrinsical part of the hatred currently existing in our universities. It is also friends with Voice for Peace, BDS, and Students for Palestine

4) They want Israel to be considerate of the West Bankers and Gazans. However, there was no concern for Palestinians killing Jews nor any mention of stopping terrorism.

The only thing that they didn’t lie about was their evident joy that Trump is out of office. They clearly know that Biden is a puppet who is controlled by Pelosi, Schumer, Sanders, and liar Warren. The last two likely celebrated Biden’s win and so feel free to attack Israel. In adddition, the four must be proud to have taken part in a conference with J Street.

Hopefully, Elizabeth Warren will be removed with the Nov elections. Of course, it is time to be rid of Communist antisemites Sanders and Pelosi, as well as Schumer.

Clearly stated, J Street will now go to the offensive against Israel, as they are no longer restrained by President Trump.

The Westbankers have it so bad that Ramallah resident and mother of Rashida Tlaib remains there.

I urge you to stop funding this organization and the senators who are in their pockets. If you are doubtful, then go to the J Street page and read their double talk... we oppose BDS but we encourage it. These are really nasty indiviuals.

I quote: "J Street is opposed to legislative attempts to penalize or criminalize BDS activities because they are the wrong way to combat the BDS Movement".

Imagine how much damage a group like J street can do to all of us. "Speaking Sunday to J Street’s annual conference, Abbas also urged the participants of the liberal Middle East policy group’s forum to lobby Congress “to repeal all laws that block the road toward enhancing Palestinian-U.S. relations."