The Impersonal Force Behind Trump

Is there a way for us somewhat sane folks to maintain a sense of hope that one day we’re going to wake up and we can pinch ourselves to make sure we’re not dreaming, and sure enough, we can turn on the radio and, lo and behold, there will be an analysis of not only what brought about the downfall of Donald Trump but also of the MAGA movement in general. And then we’re going to go to the kitchen and make ourselves a cup of the strongest coffee we have – perhaps Cuban or Turkish – so that we can feel fully conscious as we enjoy this moment.

Later on, we’re all going to gather in the town square and we’re going to say hello to our neighbors who live right down the block from us and two old friends who we haven’t seen in years and then we’re going to meet people we know at a local Italian restaurant and order some Spaghetti Bolognese and a bottle or two of Chianti, and there will be laughter and crying as people talk about the nightmare through which we have just lived. And then we will all hold hands and thank God for having helped us to survive Trump and his minions.

Unfortunately, I think that the dream just described will take a long time before our hope becomes reality. This is because the Trumpsters will have nowhere else to go to get the kind of connection to the abrasive kicks that serves as a substitute for an authentic organic grounding within our modern technological living environment. Before Trump, there was no emotional place quite as effective for helping to pull people out of the living death into which they were gradually sinking as a result of the experiential vacuum in which they felt themselves to be increasingly immersed. However now that Trump has created this cult, for so many Americans, their minds have been reshaped in such a way that one could say that Trump has become an addiction. And now, if something should happen to Trump, the majority of MAGA people would find a way psychologically of justifying the transfer of their allegiance to another cult leader. The moneyed right-wing leadership would also see to that. Given that their greed knows no bounds, they would find someone else whose magnetism would pull followers to him and protect these followers from the increasing frictionlessness that is creating so much numbness today. At the same time, the wealthy businesspeople would make sure that their low tax situation remains the same, while the addicted middle-class MAGA people continue to pay what is proportionately for them fairly high taxes. And the middle-class MAGA people are meanwhile losing all the government benefits, particularly health benefits, which is driving them further into poverty, the ultimate state of being that could best be described as an economic experiential vacuum.

Now the truth is, that if we didn’t have the incredible sensory distortion created by modern technology, people, and, in particular, the MAGA people, wouldn’t have any need for such an intense authoritarian leader, such an addictive cult leader as Trump. So, the real enemy here is not the focused figure cult leader, but rather the diffuse vacuumized environmental situation. And now, with A.I., the rate of frictionlessness is going to grow even faster than before. The larger that the experiential vacuum becomes, the more that some people are going to need to cling to a cult leader like Trump in order to get enough abrasive stimulation to feel alive. And then there are other people who need to have someone like Trump that they can use as their foil to pull them out of their numbness. In their own way, the critics of Trump are just as addicted to Trump as the cult members. All the people all over the country who are joining marches against Trump are getting conscious satisfaction from feeling that they are doing something constructive in order to fight back against Trump. And they are getting unconscious satisfaction from engaging in a situation whereby they are generating a lot of friction that helps to pull them out of the experiential vacuum in which they are gradually sinking. One could say that many of these people are in their own way as intimately tied up with Trump as are his followers

At any rate, getting rid of Trump and the other MAGA people will not solve the deeper problems of the strange behavior that has taken over so many Americans. There is another force working against Americans besides that of a mere human being. And until we find a way of effectively dealing with that force, we are going to continually have the structural behavior problems that we’ve been having since Trump appeared on the scene.

© 2025 Laurence Mesirow