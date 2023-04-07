The Other Reason For Student Activism

Por:
- - | Visto 167 veces
The Other Reason For Student Activism

An interesting phenomenon to be found in modern Western life is that of the student activists.  Young people who are studying in colleges and universities, but whose focus is much more on situations and events that are occurring in the world beyond books and screen reality.  Young people who have lived ordinary protected middle-class lives, and who decide that there is a problem in the external world that deserves a great deal of their attention.  Frequently, it involves joining pre-existing organizations that are already carrying out various strategies to deal with the problem.  For instance, organizations that fight anti-Semitism or that promote it. Organizations that fight racial prejudice or that promote it.  Organizations that fight to end an unpopular war. Organizations that fight climate change. Organizations that are pro-choice or pro-life.  Organizations that are for regulations of gun use or against them. Organizations that fight economic inequality. Sometimes students join organizations that are based strongly on particular political philosophies and that have set answers for a wide variety of social and political problems.  Sometimes, these organizations want to keep the status quo, and sometimes they want to overturn it.  Carry out a social revolution.

There is definitely tension between the living environment of academia which requires a certain amount of grounding in the external world to be able to concentrate on one’s studies in the somewhat mediated world of the mind, and the social revolutionary approach which wants to transform things in the world of primary experience.

I have always had some trouble in terms of how to place books on the spectrum between primary experience in the external world and the mediated experience created by modern technology, the mediated experience of screen reality.  I have concluded that books are the most mediated manifestation of primary experience.  Unlike the machines of screen reality, they don’t numb the mind in any way. On the contrary, they stimulate the mind and create vibrant experiences for it.  At the same time, by allowing the mind to engage in so many activities apart from the external world, they do mediate between the mind and the external world.  And this is different from creating a simulated version of the external world through screen reality. At any rate, to the extent that reading is a mediated activity, it separates people from other forms of primary experience that are more directly engaging in terms of the external world.


Perhaps the most well-known period of student activism in the United States is the period surrounding the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War.  The Civil Rights Movement was most prominent between 1954 and 1968 while the anti-war movement was most prominent in the 1960’s and the 1970’s.  Students were demonstrating against what they perceived as unjust discrimination and an unjust war.  Many male students were demonstrating against the war, because they were afraid of being drafted.  Certainly, those who had a high draft number in the lottery had reason to be concerned.  But it wasn’t only those with a high draft number who demonstrated.  Young men who didn’t have to worry about being drafted as well as young women also marched.  Sometimes it was under the aegis of established political groups and sometimes it was just unaffiliated students who wanted to express their feelings, their concerns, their outrage at what was happening in Vietnam and the South.  Sometimes, their emotional involvement was so intense that in order to participate in a way that they perceived as meaningful, they dropped out of school.  Many drop-outs were involved in groups dedicated to correcting the injustices they perceived around them.  And then as the Civil Rights movement achieved some of its goals, the war ended, the draft was terminated,  demonstrations subsided, and those in university focused on their studies again, those who had dropped out were left in an experiential vacuum.  What they had left was sex, drugs and rock n’ roll.  Tension-pocket kicks to help lift them out of the numbness that they were experiencing.  The rush that they had gotten from participating in their transcendental causes had pretty much ceased to exist.

So, there is no question but that social and political revolution provides a major opportunity to pull oneself out of one’s numbness.  And, in my opinion, depending on the individual, the need to pull oneself out of numbness can play as important a role in a person’s participation in a supposedly transcendental cause today as the merits of a cause itself.  And many times, the participation in these causes provides outlets for expression that are every bit as abrasive and destructive as many of the purely destructive forms of expression we have discussed in the past.  Like mass murder, opioid addiction and suicide.  In other words, many outlets of expression for protest movements, for student activists, have been and are very violent.

© 2023 Laurence Mesirow

Comparte en Redes Sociales

Acerca de Laurence Mesirow

Durante mi estadía en la Ciudad de México en los años setenta, me di cuenta que esta enorme ciudad contenía en sus colonias distintos "medio ambientes vivenciales", que iban desde muy antiguas a muy recientes; desde muy primitivas a muy modernas.Observé que había diferencias sutiles en la conducta de la gente y en sus interacciones en las diferentes colonias. Esta observación fue fundamental en la fundación de mis teorías con respecto a los efectos de la tecnología moderna sobre los medio ambientes vivenciales y sobre la conducta humana.En México, publiqué mi libro "Paisaje Sin Terreno" (Editorial Pax-México), y luego di conferencias para la U.N.A.M. y la Universidad Anahuac. También, presenté un ensayo para un Congreso de Psicología.Ahora que mis hijas son adultas, tengo el tiempo de explorar mis ideas de vuelta. Le agradezco mucho a ForoJudio.com y en especial al Sr. Daniel Ajzen por la oportunidad de presentar mis ideas.

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


El tamaño máximo de subida de archivos: 300 MB. Puedes subir: imagen, audio, vídeo, documento, hoja de cálculo, interactivo, texto, archivo, código, otra. Los enlaces a YouTube, Facebook, Twitter y otros servicios insertados en el texto del comentario se incrustarán automáticamente. Suelta el archivo aquí

Artículos Relacionados:
Reforma judicial: las «criadas» que se transformaron en un s...
4 de abril de 1945: Nace Danny el Rojo o el Verde, un hombre...
Diplomacia y sentido común
Los niños no