The Potential Economic Problems Created By A Mamdani Victory

I realized, after sending my most recent article to my editor, that I had focused too much on the Muslim threat from a potential Mamdani victory in the mayor’s race in New York

City and not enough on the radical economic threat from his becoming the mayor. In particular, the fact that he would like to seize the means of production and that he would like to eliminate private property. When I first heard the word socialism when I was back in school, it signified to me, the control by the state of the important strategic companies needed for the smooth running of the state: airlines and banks, for instance. Communism meant the takeover of all major economic activity. It seems that this is what Mamdani is aiming for. Under Mamdani, there would be no such thing as private property. To me, Mamdani sounds more like a Communist than a Democratic Socialist. And that is potentially as scary for the future of New York City as his attitudes towards the conflicts in the Middle East are for the future of Israel. But, in truth, the MAGA Republicans and in particular, the billionaires supporting Trump are responsible for having brought these policies upon not only the general population but, in particular, upon themselves. If Mamdani succeeds in acting as a cult leader for all of the economically dispossessed, then those of us who are in the middle are going to have two enemies to deal with. Trump on the right and Mamdani on the left. A fascist on the one hand and a communist on the other. This is sort of amazing when one thinks about it. Traditionally political conflicts in the U.S. have been between liberals and conservatives. Two groups that hover around the center. Two groups that, for all of their differences, still agree on upholding the constitution, on upholding freedom and democracy. Now, if one would ask Trump or Mamdani if their policies were anti-democratic, they would both vigorously deny it. They would say, instead that they were refining democracy and protecting it.

With regard to my philosophical model, we can say that both men have developed policies that are attempts to protect people from the encroaching experiential vacuum that is the result of the increasing presence of modern technology in our daily lives. We can say that Trump developed a situation where he is converted from being an isolated floating figure into being a strong source of grounding for millions of Americans as well as for many people from other countries as well. Now in the case of Mamdani. Rather than being interested in being the supreme leader with millions of people his emotional appendage, Mamdani is more interested in being supreme facilitator. He is not so interested in being the isolated figure converted to grounding as he is in having his followers merge together into a coordinated mob. In other words, rather than being the source of emotional grounding himself, he merges his followers together and facilitates their being their own emotional grounding. Trump’s followers use him as their source of emotional grounding. It is he who protects them from the entropic effects of the experiential vacuum in which they dwell. He conducts himself like a fascist dictator. His mission is militant to an extent. He distracts his followers from the way he and his billionaire friends keep so much of the national wealth for themselves, by creating so many adversarial relationships with other countries via tariffs and also with all the migrants that he stops at the border and locks up. We can say that Trump finds grounding in accumulating vast sources of wealth.

Mamdani, on the other hand, is looking for ways to merge his followers into a collectivity, a grounding where the basic economic needs of all are met through lots of free stuff, so that no one is gorging themselves with goods and no one is suffering. He doesn’t distract people with artificial tension-pocket conflicts, because he doesn’t have to. Most people today would agree with any ideas that dramatically improve their economic status, particularly after years of Trump who ignored those needs, or Biden, who had wonderful progressive economic ideas, but that required people to wait patiently for them to bear fruit. Mamdani is saying that one can get economic grounding without having to wait. The problem is that it would exact a terrible price politically. Such an economic safety net would lead to the loss of political freedom in so many different ways. It would crush entrepreneurship. It would require going from a situation where the very rich got off without paying any significant taxes to a situation where their taxes would be confiscatory. They would just leave New York en masse.

Now Mamdani doesn’t have nearly the political power that Trump does. Yet. He is only striving to be the leader of a city. But with his charisma, let’s talk again in five or ten years and let’s see where he’s at. He is the avenger for the greed that Trump has demonstrated. And the average working person wants solutions to the economic problems Trump has created and will continue to create while he is in office. They want those solutions. NOW!!!

© 2025 Laurence Mesirow