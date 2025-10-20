The Strange Relationship Between Trump And Israel

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

The release of the twenty living hostages from Gaza to Israel, to a great extent as a result of Trump’s intervention in the negotiations with Hamas, is another example of a universally hated political leader giving the Jewish state great support when few others are doing it. This phenomenon has deeply puzzled me for a long time. Leaders like Trujillo of the Dominican Republic, Somoza of Nicaragua, and Verwoerd of South Africa were loyal allies of Israel for many years in terms of international diplomacy, until they were assassinated. During World War II, Trujillo even allowed some Jewish refugees from Europe to remain in the Dominican Republic. There they formed an agricultural colony, Sosua, which has remained in the Dominican Republic to this day.

At any rate, it is particularly important to understand this phenomenon of corrupt authoritarian leaders supporting Israel at this point in time, because although Trump has admittedly done a lot of good for Israel, he is in the process of terribly damaging the democratic foundations of the United States. And the focus of so many Americans, particularly American Jews, on the benefits of Trump’s policies for Israel, only serves to distract these people from what Trump is doing to the country where they have all chosen to remain living, in spite of all the threats that he is in the process of introducing to their way of life.

It is my belief that, Trump like all these other authoritarian foreign leaders just mentioned, has a deep-down need to somehow compensate for all the evil actions that he has carried out in his life, by doing something very specially moral. Since its creation, Israel has been considered a beacon of hope, of life for much of the Western world as well as Western-influenced countries in other parts of the world. Whereas authoritarian foreign leaders have felt the obligation to work to protect Israel in whatever way that they can and so earn brownie points with God, normal mainstream leaders have felt what can only be described as a kind of envy for the nation of the chosen people, and have felt the need to periodically put Israel in its place, through votes against it in the United Nations and through speeches against the Israelis’ efforts to defend themselves, and through the United Nations’ attempts to curtail these efforts in any way possible.

A similar situation occurred during the Gilded Age with the wealthy moguls. doing for different local American communities something similar to what Trump has done for Israel. In particular, the moguls made special gifts in the realm of education. Being not very educated themselves, they associated education with morality, with saintliness almost. Certainly, with refinement. All these were traits the moguls could never really attain. Carnegie, Vanderbilt, and Stanford. All gave large amounts of money to help create universities that bore their last names.

Rockefeller gave to the University of Chicago. Carnegie, Vanderbilt, Stanford and Rockefeller gave to education the same way that Trump did his good deed by helping Israel to survive among its enemies in the Middle East. It was a way of saying, “Look God. I know I have been a selfish pig for most of my life. Please accept this brand-new peace treaty between your chosen people and their bitter enemies as a way of atoning for my life long selfishness. And let’s not forget the Abraham Accords either. So, if I do destroy democracy in the United States, I have been indispensable in protecting Israel.”

And here is another idea. These wealthy men have provided a lot of emotional grounding for the people around them. The moguls for all the people who work in their companies, Trump for all the MAGA people. But they themselves have received very little emotional grounding from others. Which is something that they have needed because they, like all the other human beings in the modern world, have been vulnerable to the all-pervasive experiential vacuum. When the moguls did what they did to help create new universities, they received a kind of emotional grounding from them, from the approbation of the people who supported them. And Trump has definitely received a great deal of emotional grounding as a result of all the approbation he has received from Israelis. All the places and streets named after him there.

Anyway, the world is a very strange place, and one manifestation of this strangeness is the fact that Trump and Israel have become strange bedfellows.

© 2025 Laurence Mesirow