“Todos Juntos por Israel” Increíble interpretación en español, Ingles y Hebreo premiada en el prestigioso concurso Sharim Israel

Desde Miami para México y todo el mundo “Todos juntos por Israel” en este su 75 aniversario de la Independencia
En Diariojudio nos da mucho gusto compartir el trabajo de Norman Cohen Falah Jazan en la comunidad Temple Sinai en Miami, USA quien compuso esta canción y produjo el video en ocasión de los 75 años de Israel,
“Todos Juntos por Israel”, fue premiada en el prestigioso concurso Sharim Israel de la OSM
Esta canción está escrita en Español Hebreo e Inglés para que el mensaje pueda llegar a todo el mundo y a su vez, expresa el amor y orgullo por Eretz Israel que siente el autor y todo el pueblo judío
Recordemos que el Jazan Norman Cohen también ha realizado grandes trabajos con el extraordinario Jazan de México Ari Litvak, como un reciente video justamente en el lago de Chapultepec y que pueden revivir en diariojudio
Todos Juntos Por Israel” (All Together for Israel) is a song for Israel written in Spanish, Hebrew and English. Winner of the second prize of the contest Sharim Israel, sponsored by the World Zionist Organization and Hatzad Hasheini.
Music & Lyrics: CANTOR NORMAN COHEN FALAH VOCALS (in order of appearance) CANTOR NORMAN COHEN FALAH CANTOR DANIELLE RODNIZKI CANTOR CAROLINA LIBERCZUK Piano: Marcelo Barski Musical Production: Mati Linetzky Video Production: Leandro Comisarenco
A SPECIAL THANKS TO Campers at Camp Sinai of North Dade for participating in the video painting and holding Israeli flags Family, Friends and Israeli Lovers for sending selfie videos singing and waving israeli flags and signs Yehuda Gelb for providing images of Israeli Men and women holding flags Artistic Director & Producer: Cantor Norman Cohen Falah
LYRICS O, Israel
I sing this song to you.
Un pueblo que siempre levanta la cabeza Historias de supervivencia y proezas
Pequeña en tamaño, grande en su entereza
Eso es Israel Ese es mi lugar
Dondequiera que yo esté serás mi hogar
Israel Kulanu Israel
We all are Israel Unidos somos todos …
Israel B’yachad Israel
Together Israel Unidos somos Israel
A land that says “baruch haba” to every wandering Jew.
A nation where the people show their pride in white and blue
Two thousand years of hope transformed into a dream come true
This is Israel, Everywhere I go
That will always be the place I call my home.
Israel Kulanu Israel
We all are Israel
Unidos somos todos …
Israel Beyachad Israel
Together Israel
Unidos somos Israel
Teimani, etiopi, rusi. S’faradi, ashkenazi.
Chiloni v’gam dati. yesh makom l’chol Yehudi
Eifo she-ani nimtza
ulai ba’aretz, bagolah
Ze lo meshane bichlal
ki libi tamid bamizrach.
Israel (3x) Israel
Kulanu Israel
We all are Israel
Unidos somos todos … Israel
Beyachad Israel
Together Israel
Todos juntos por Israel
Kulanu Israel
Together Israel
Ein makom kamoch ba’olam
