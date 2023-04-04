“Todos Juntos por Israel” Increíble interpretación en español, Ingles y Hebreo premiada en el prestigioso concurso Sharim Israel

Desde Miami para México y todo el mundo “Todos juntos por Israel” en este su 75 aniversario de la Independencia

En Diariojudio nos da mucho gusto compartir el trabajo de Norman Cohen Falah Jazan en la comunidad Temple Sinai en Miami, USA quien compuso esta canción y produjo el video en ocasión de los 75 años de Israel,

“Todos Juntos por Israel”, fue premiada en el prestigioso concurso Sharim Israel de la OSM

Esta canción está escrita en Español Hebreo e Inglés para que el mensaje pueda llegar a todo el mundo y a su vez, expresa el amor y orgullo por Eretz Israel que siente el autor y todo el pueblo judío

Recordemos que el Jazan Norman Cohen también ha realizado grandes trabajos con el extraordinario Jazan de México Ari Litvak, como un reciente video justamente en el lago de Chapultepec y que pueden revivir en diariojudio

Todos Juntos Por Israel” (All Together for Israel) is a song for Israel written in Spanish, Hebrew and English. Winner of the second prize of the contest Sharim Israel, sponsored by the World Zionist Organization and Hatzad Hasheini.

“Todos Juntos Por Israel” (All Together for Israel)

Music & Lyrics: CANTOR NORMAN COHEN FALAH VOCALS (in order of appearance) CANTOR NORMAN COHEN FALAH CANTOR DANIELLE RODNIZKI CANTOR CAROLINA LIBERCZUK Piano: Marcelo Barski Musical Production: Mati Linetzky Video Production: Leandro Comisarenco

A SPECIAL THANKS TO Campers at Camp Sinai of North Dade for participating in the video painting and holding Israeli flags Family, Friends and Israeli Lovers for sending selfie videos singing and waving israeli flags and signs Yehuda Gelb for providing images of Israeli Men and women holding flags Artistic Director & Producer: Cantor Norman Cohen Falah

LYRICS O, Israel

I sing this song to you.

Un pueblo que siempre levanta la cabeza Historias de supervivencia y proezas

Pequeña en tamaño, grande en su entereza

Eso es Israel Ese es mi lugar

Dondequiera que yo esté serás mi hogar

Israel Kulanu Israel

We all are Israel Unidos somos todos …

Israel B’yachad Israel

Together Israel Unidos somos Israel

A land that says “baruch haba” to every wandering Jew.

A nation where the people show their pride in white and blue

Two thousand years of hope transformed into a dream come true

This is Israel, Everywhere I go

That will always be the place I call my home.

Israel Kulanu Israel

We all are Israel

Unidos somos todos …

Israel Beyachad Israel

Together Israel

Unidos somos Israel

Teimani, etiopi, rusi. S’faradi, ashkenazi.

Chiloni v’gam dati. yesh makom l’chol Yehudi

Eifo she-ani nimtza

ulai ba’aretz, bagolah

Ze lo meshane bichlal

ki libi tamid bamizrach.

Israel (3x) Israel

Kulanu Israel

We all are Israel

Unidos somos todos … Israel

Beyachad Israel

Together Israel

Todos juntos por Israel

Kulanu Israel

Together Israel

Ein makom kamoch ba’olam