Transcendental Betrayals, Low-probability

For Biology, human beings are supervised beings, with a very restricted free will. This is expressed by Miguel Pita in the book EL ADN DICTADOR, “our DNA has manufactured us to live comfortably deceived. It has given us the facilities to feel like a particular being, to believe that we are a specific individual, to set and control a very solid imaginary border that separates our container from the rest of the world, to know how to distinguish that the molecules that make up my form are more important than the rest of the atoms of the universe, as well as to act as if we knew what we were doing”.

In Sociology, human beings, unlike other social animals such as ants, termites and bees, which do not possess our enormous brain, acquire individual identity during a learning process throughout childhood, youth, and adult life, through social interaction with peers, in the context of the routines of mandatory interdependence. In the early stages of life, our gender and race identity is formed, and later we add our professional identity, our social roles, and our status.

The primary and secondary identity, which society provides us, is assumed by people naturally and without opposition, as part of the reality in which we live, on the same level as objective realities (tables, elevators, cars and other objects) and other imagined realities such as money, language or the State. But society also has prepared sanctions if we deviate from the character to which we are assigned at different stages of our lives. If not, tell it to Barbara la Española, (blessed be her memory) who, according to the biographer Martin Gayford , was executed on April 7, 1498, in Rome in a horrible way, in Campo dei Fiori, being burned alive on a stake. The victim was a Moorish servant of a courtier named Cursetta, who had the habit of wandering the street dressed in women’s clothes, and going by the name of Barbara la Española.

The coercion with which our social identity is imposed on us opens the doors for us to become structural liars. We lie to ourselves, to better lie to others, and show an idealized version of ourselves in the course of our mandatory interdependence, as a way to make our life in society safer and more bearable and avoid (eventually) ending up in Campo dei Fiori. Given that the lie is inherent to human societies, it is not surprising that a Fifth Column has recurrently appeared, a few, but persistent cases of individuals who have crossed the assigned identity border, to embrace, with great personal risks, the cause of the enemies, are the so-called TRAITORS.

SOME CONTEMPORARY TRAITORS

Robert Hansenn, has been described as the worst intelligence disaster in the history of the United States. He was an employee of the FBI, spying for the Soviet Union and post-communist Russia for 22 years, one of his greatest successes being to reveal to the Soviets the name of their own great traitor, Dmitri Poliakov. As the father of a large family, a Catholic and a member of Opus Dei, this did not foreshadow that this perfect American was going to voluntarily offer himself as a spy to the enemy, and that he would do it again even when the USSR ceased to exist.

Despite having earned over $1 million at the hands of the Russians, it seems incredible that this exemplary American WASP would have a monetary reason for such insanely dangerous behavior as working for the Soviets from his position as a member of the FBI Counterintelligence Unite. The irrationality of his conduct ended for citizen Robert Hansenn, with his death in prison on June 5, 2023, when he was serving a life sentence.

Dmitri Poliakov, was a Soviet general and senior leader of Soviet GRU espionage, who worked for the CIA and FBI, whom he approached of his own free will to pass on secrets of the Soviet Union, during the Cold War, over a very long period of 25 years. James Woolsey, head of the CIA, defined him as “the crown jewel” of American espionage. The reasons given for a Soviet hero, awarded the Order of the Red Star, father of three children and prominent member of the “nomenklatura”, to betray his country, was due to his dissatisfaction with the existing corruption among the Soviet elites. This explanation is clearly stereotyped, if we take into account that his betrayal cost him the death penalty in 1988.

Ashraf Marwan. Why did a young upper-class Egyptian, happily married to Mona Nasser the daughter of his country’s greatest hero and happy family man, betray his homeland in favor of his worst enemy, Israel, in the course of an existential struggle between the two? Ashraf Marwan, the son-in-law of President Gamal Abdel Nasser, an icon of Arab nationalism, spied for Israel for two decades voluntarily, for no apparent reason. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was providing Israel with the detailed battle strategy and attack plan of Egypt’s armed forces to cross the Suez Canal, and send notice of the exact day the attack began in the War of Yom Kippur in 1973. To explain his betrayal, biographers and historians cite his love for risk and money, but these seem very weak motivations, for someone who was murdered in 2007, thrown from a window of a London hotel, presumably on the orders of Hosni Mubarak.

The story of The Green Prince, is the reissue in Ramallah of what was done on the walls of Jericho by Rahav, the prostitute. In this case, the firstborn son of Seikh Hassan Youseff, a founding member and leader of Hamas in Judea and Samaria, close to his father, and protector of his mother and brothers, betrayed his father, his mother, his brothers and his people to pass information to Israel for 10 years, about the terrorist organization Hamas and its plans for terrorist attacks. Mosab Hassan Yousef, eventually left Ramallah and emigrated to the United States, converting to Christianity, which makes him susceptible to execution by an apostate Muslim.

TWO MEDIEVAL TRAITORS

Pablo de Santa María, born a man, educated in the Jewish religion and called Selemoh ha Levi, became Chief Rabbi of the city of Burgos in Castilla. Incredibly, in 1390, he converted to Catholicism, by the hand of the most fanatical of the enemies of the Jews, Vicente Ferrer. He separated from his wife who did not accept conversion, and took his children to convert them to the Catholic faith. Subsequently, he applied himself with such care to achieve new conversions among the beleaguered Jews of Spain, that he was appointed Bishop of Burgos and Major Chancellor of Castilla. Once deceased, he was buried in the convent of the Dominican order, the armed wing of the Inquisition.

Master Alfonso de Valladolid, born in 1270 in the Jewish quarter of Las Huelgas in Burgos under the name of Rabbi Abner. At the age of 25, he changed his social identity, renouncing the Jewish religion by getting baptized. Not content with betraying his own, who were on the ropes due to Christian persecution, he joined them with a series of apologetic books for Christianity and disqualification of the Jews, taking advantage of his knowledge of the Talmud. As a convert he practiced medicine in Valladolid, was Sacristan of the Cathedral of Valladolid and was Chaplain of the White Infanta of Portugal.

SOCIOLOGISTS WITHOUT BORDERS

Traditionally, historians and biographers have considered opportunities and desires as the proximate causes of traitors’ behavior, without appreciating the enormous dangers involved and the psychological cost of betrayal. The traitor assumes the risk of reprisals and misunderstandings, both of the subjects benefited and harmed by their betrayal. In addition to enduring, on a psychological level, a colossal incoherence, given that all of us remember our biographical past as a play, in which the Self was the main protagonist. Taking such risks is irrational, the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics, Daniel Kahneman has given us proof that we do not take risks as a result of bravado, but as a result of ignorance and blindness to probability, since, when imagining the future, we tend to rule out adverse outcomes.

If, with the permission of biologists, we are all socially constructed and culture is a mold that tries to perpetuate itself and which is coercively imposed on individual personalities, providing ways of thinking, ideas, channels of expression of feelings, and even means for satisfying physiological needs, and if this works correctly for the vast majority of individuals. If, in general, people adjust their aspirations to their circumstances, in order to be able to maintain a more or less constant level of satisfaction, why then, some few, but very significant subjects, already in adulthood, at the peak of their intellectual and professional capacities, with their well-established social identity, are able to behave in such an irrational way, and so different from that of the vast majority of their peers?

A possible explanation can be found in the phenomenon of COGNITIVE DISSONANCE, (supporting two ideas incompatible with each other), felt as an identity threat, which was already present in each of our heroes, before their conversion into traitors, due to some systemic incompatibility between the socialization process and their unsocialized individual nucleus. There are many opportunities for random events to occur in people’s lives, and during childhood and adolescence, when our identity is ascribed to us, random events sometimes have drastic long-term consequences.

Betrayal dwells in traitors before it opportunistically manifests itself when the occasion presents itself, and could be, a BY-PRODUCT of the subject’s attempts, to reduce a preexisting COGNITIVE DISSONANCE, convincing oneself that one is right in another realm than the one that originates the dissonance. The betrayals of Robert Hansenn, Dmitri Poliakov, Ashraf Marwan, The Green Prince, Pablo de Santa María or Master Alfonso de Valladolid, would therefore be irrational acts, generated by the desire to lead a more consonant and less dissonant existence. Becoming a traitor is not something that can be done through actions only motivated by the desire to be a traitor. Betrayal is not something that depends on the will to be, no one is a traitor by their free will. It is a carom that occurs when the opportunity presents itself to unleash an extreme individualism, in the irrational conviction that one, and only one, is right, in response to a preexisting identity dissonance. All the traitors mentioned here, at some point in their deviant behavior, experienced the orgasm of absolute triumph.

Unlike Barbara the Spanish, Efialtes had the patience to wait a lifetime for the Persians to arrive, to convince himself that he was right in some unknown area of identity. Artistic glory or scientific success are also included in the category of states that are essentially by-products: states that cannot be realized through actions only motivated by the desire to realize them. Albert Einstein was also waiting for the Theory of Relativity to convince himself that he was right, in some unknown area of identity, far from physics.