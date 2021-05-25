Upon initially listening to you, I envisioned that you were a rebellious teenager who had not completed high school nor yet knew how to express himself.

When you talk about the conflict between Israel and Palestine and who is stronger.....well, you surely are clueless. Putting armament aside, simply consider the people of Israel and their accomplishments including first how they developed the land along with their Nobel Prize winners, their incredible medical advances, their amazing technology, etc. Of course, Israel is superior militarily, so why start a war against a winner instead of work together on developing a peace agreement from which both sides can prosper. Hamas et al has not done so.

It is clear that you have no understanding of the reality of what is happening there. The riots in Jerusalem were in part due to a real estate issue in East Jerusalem of which the ownership has yet to be decided by the courts. It had to do with the potential eviction of people living in those apartments who don’t pay rent and don’t own it. It was not a "land grab" as you and others want people to believe.

Hamas sent thousands of rockets to Israel and without question, Israel has the undeniable right to defend itself from this kind of attack. Israel did not initiate this war nor send 2500+ rockets to Gaza! Israel only defended themselves with the Iron Dome, knowledge of which is shared with the US for our protection.

As typical of the IDF, (and unlike Hamas) retaliation is being handled with the utmost consideration for the Gazan civilians wherever possible and aimed at military installations and terrorist hideouts. Unfortunately, PLO and Hamas have always used their people as human shields. Israel actually gives forewarning of their bomb plans and advises people to vacate the premises. What other country does that?

Gaza is a self-governed area without any Jews living there. In fact, it was the Israeli soldiers who arranged for their own people to leave their settlement homes, well-maintained plant nurseries, and ongoing prosperous businesses in Gaza so that they can be given to the Gazans. Sadly, all were destroyed by the same Gazans.

Where has all the monies given to Hamas and the Palestinians gone? Gaza could have been made into a prosperous tourist area with their beautiful beaches on the Mediterranean. What a pity.

Sincerely,
Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

