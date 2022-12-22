En estos días se está celebrando una importante reunión de periodistas de medios judíos en especial de habla hispana en Israel y por supuesto donde Diariojudio está presente con diferentes representantes como son Silvia Golan y Ronit Ajzen así como las excelentes periodistas y colaboradoras de nuestro medios y de los destacados medios que dirigen Ana Jerozolimski y Dori Lustron por supuesto un buen amigo como Natalio Steiner entre otros

Dado el valor que tienen dichos medios El presidente Isaac Herzog brindo un importante mensaje tanto para los periodistas asistentes como para todos sus lectores alrededor del mundo

A Continuación publicamos el mensaje completo (lo dejamos en Ingles para que no se pierda nada en la traducción y al final lo ponemos en español)

President Isaac Herzog’s speech at the GPO’s Jewish media conference

“It is a true pleasure to join you here in beautiful Jerusalem. As we resume travel and in-person gatherings, it is wonderful to see so many familiar faces. Our nation was established as a home—a physical home and a spiritual home—for the Jewish people. And I hope that this visit to Israel feels like a homecoming for each of you.

“The theme of this year’s gathering—One Nation, One Fate—is especially appropriate. Because this moment in our unfolding story is asking us to reckon with real questions honestly and directly. We are, in fact, one people, united by a shared history and a shared legacy and destiny. With the modern State of Israel, the ties between Jews around the world continue to sustain our statehood and our peoplehood.

“Here in Israel, we recognize our brethren, our sisters and brothers around the world, as family and partners. When necessary, Jews around the world come together to defend and support Israel by fighting its haters and bashers, by fighting BDS, vis-à-vis foreign governments, in the media, on campuses and elsewhere. The Jewish media is often at the vanguard of these efforts, offering an articulate voice for the State of Israel, and a nuanced depiction of a complex reality.

“And, of course, the relationship flows in both directions. As the winds of rising antisemitism spread throughout the world, Israel must also lead the global fight against it and protect, defend, and advocate for Jewish communities and Jewish life everywhere around the globe. But, we must be more than just the defense against these very real threats.

“It is important for all as a nation, the Jewish nation, both in Israel and throughout the world, to encourage ongoing dialogue within the Jewish people. And you, my friends, are a primary vessel for this discourse, as well. Because we in Israel at times lack an understanding of the Jewish people around the world and Jews around the world in various communities lack an understanding of what Israeli society is all about.

“Through your printed pages, Internet sites, podcasts, and newsletters, the Jewish media provide our people with insights and perspectives on the myriad issues impacting our shared destiny.

“We must keep our discourse respectful, open, and constructive. Above all, we must never allow internal cracks to develop into fully-fledged cleavages that rip at our social fabric and undermine our sense of unity. It’s no secret that the outcome of the recent elections in Israel has raised many real questions from people around the world and of course jewish communities, including people who have approached me.

“Like their fellow Israelis, Jews around the world care deeply about Israel and want to know that they can still find their place in our collective. I hear these concerns, and I understand them. And I would like to reassure you that Israeli democracy is vibrant and strong. The many voices that compose us do not point to the weakness of our democracy, but to its strength. Rule of law, freedom of speech, human and civil rights – these have always been and will always be pillars of our Jewish and democratic state. And I know that if we can stay open to hearing each other, we will find that we share much more than we might think.

“My friends, I view you—the Jewish media—as a full partner in facilitating a fertile and constructive discourse. And I am relying on you to give voice to a wide variety of perspectives on Israel. Let’s take some facts. The variety, the diversity, the fact that 72% of the Israeli electorate went to the ballot boxes, the multitude of voices, the liberties.

“I have real disputes and arguments with a recent article in the New York Times, for example, because they do not epitomize or reflect the real nature of Israeli society. We have strong debates in our society, in our parliament, in our public arena, and this is exactly the story of Israeli democracy.

“Let me just tell you what I experienced last night, which nobody really comes to cover. Last night I spent the entire evening in Jaffa. I started in a synagogue in Jaffa Dalet, a synagogue comprising olim from various nations, anything you can imagine, an incredible place, a small beautiful community. Thereafter I went to pay tribute and celebrate with Christian Arab communities in the most fascinating communities in Jaffa, with their spiritual leaders, very impressive people who have broken many glass ceilings in Israeli society including a former Supreme Court Justice. And it was celebrated with Muslims and with Jews. Later on we all went to the community centers with Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai, and in the crowd was a beautiful mix of Jews, Muslims, and Christians — Jews who came from Ethiopia, from Russia, from the Caucasus, from all of North Africa; Muslims of all denominations and Christians of all denominations. I wish all of you could have been there and covered the different vista of Israel, which is not normally portrayed. I call on international media to look more in depth into the real story of Israeli democracy and its beautiful diversity.

“My dear friends, thank you for coming to Israel to participate in this important gathering. I want to wish you all a happy Chanukah, as well as to our dear brothers and sisters from Christian communities in the Holy Land, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and may we all celebrate in peace, joy, and unity.”

A continuación Traduccion digital

Discurso del presidente Isaac Herzog en la conferencia de prensa judía de la GPO

“Es un verdadero placer reunirme con ustedes aquí en la hermosa Jerusalén. A medida que reanudamos los viajes y las reuniones en persona, es maravilloso ver tantas caras conocidas. Nuestra nación fue establecida como un hogar—un hogar físico y un hogar espiritual—para el pueblo judío. Y espero que esta visita a Israel se sienta como un regreso a casa para cada uno de ustedes.

“El tema de la reunión de este año, Una nación, un destino, es especialmente apropiado. Porque este momento en nuestra historia en desarrollo nos pide que consideremos preguntas reales de manera honesta y directa. Somos, de hecho, un solo pueblo, unidos por una historia compartida y un legado y un destino compartidos. Con el Estado de Israel moderno, los lazos entre los judíos de todo el mundo continúan sosteniendo nuestra condición de Estado y nuestra condición de pueblo.

“Aquí en Israel, reconocemos a nuestros hermanos, nuestras hermanas y hermanos de todo el mundo, como familia y socios. Cuando es necesario, los judíos de todo el mundo se unen para defender y apoyar a Israel luchando contra sus enemigos y agresores, luchando contra el BDS, frente a gobiernos extranjeros, en los medios, en los campus y en otros lugares. Los medios judíos a menudo están a la vanguardia de estos esfuerzos, ofreciendo una voz articulada para el Estado de Israel y una descripción matizada de una realidad compleja.

“Y, por supuesto, la relación fluye en ambas direcciones. A medida que los vientos del creciente antisemitismo se extienden por todo el mundo, Israel también debe liderar la lucha mundial contra él y proteger, defender y abogar por las comunidades judías y la vida judía en todo el mundo. Pero debemos ser algo más que la defensa contra estas amenazas muy reales.

“Es importante para todos como nación, la nación judía, tanto en Israel como en todo el mundo, fomentar el diálogo continuo dentro del pueblo judío. Y ustedes, mis amigos, también son un recipiente principal para este discurso. Porque nosotros en Israel a veces carecemos de una comprensión del pueblo judío en todo el mundo y los judíos de todo el mundo en varias comunidades carecen de una comprensión de lo que es la sociedad israelí.

“A través de sus páginas impresas, sitios de Internet, podcasts y boletines, los medios judíos brindan a nuestra gente información y perspectivas sobre la miríada de problemas que afectan nuestro destino compartido.

“Debemos mantener nuestro discurso respetuoso, abierto y constructivo. Sobre todo, nunca debemos permitir que las grietas internas se conviertan en divisiones de pleno derecho que rasguen nuestro tejido social y socaven nuestro sentido de unidad. No es ningún secreto que el resultado de las recientes elecciones en Israel ha planteado muchas preguntas reales de personas de todo el mundo y, por supuesto, de las comunidades judías, incluidas las personas que se han acercado a mí.

“Al igual que sus compañeros israelíes, los judíos de todo el mundo se preocupan profundamente por Israel y quieren saber que aún pueden encontrar su lugar en nuestro colectivo. Escucho estas preocupaciones y las entiendo. Y me gustaría asegurarles que la democracia israelí es vibrante y fuerte. Las múltiples voces que nos componen no señalan la debilidad de nuestra democracia, sino su fortaleza. Estado de derecho, libertad de expresión, derechos humanos y civiles: estos siempre han sido y siempre serán pilares de nuestro estado judío y democrático. Y sé que si podemos estar abiertos a escucharnos unos a otros, encontraremos que compartimos mucho más de lo que pensamos.

“Amigos míos, los veo a ustedes, los medios judíos, como un socio pleno para facilitar un discurso fértil y constructivo. Y confío en usted para dar voz a una amplia variedad de perspectivas sobre Israel. Tomemos algunos hechos. La variedad, la diversidad, el hecho de que el 72% del electorado israelí fuera a las urnas, la multitud de voces, las libertades.

“Tengo disputas y argumentos reales con un artículo reciente en el New York Times, por ejemplo, porque no personifican ni reflejan la naturaleza real de la sociedad israelí. Tenemos fuertes debates en nuestra sociedad, en nuestro parlamento, en nuestra arena pública. , y esta es exactamente la historia de la democracia israelí.

“Permítanme decirles lo que experimenté anoche, que en realidad nadie viene a cubrir. Anoche pasé toda la noche en Jaffa. Empecé en una sinagoga en Jaffa Dalet, una sinagoga compuesta por olim de varias naciones, cualquier cosa que puedas imaginar , un lugar increíble, una comunidad pequeña y hermosa. Luego fui a rendir homenaje y celebrar con las comunidades árabes cristianas en las comunidades más fascinantes de Jaffa, con sus líderes espirituales, personas muy impresionantes que han roto muchos techos de cristal en la sociedad israelí, incluido un ex Corte Suprema de Justicia. Y se celebró con musulmanes y judíos. Más tarde, todos fuimos a los centros comunitarios con el alcalde de Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai, y en la multitud había una hermosa mezcla de judíos, musulmanes y cristianos. Judíos que vinieron de Etiopía, de Rusia, del Cáucaso, de todo el norte de África, musulmanes de todas las denominaciones y cristianos de todas las denominaciones. Ojalá todos ustedes hubieran podido estar allí y cubrir la diferente visita de Israel, WH

Vidro de la sesión completa

